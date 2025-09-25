Pirates Fall to Reds After Home Run Robbery
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had a chance for a late comeback, but a home run robbery saw them fall to the Cincinnati Reds in a 2-1 defeat in the series finale at Great American Ball Park.
The Pirates see their four-game winning streak come to an end, as they won 2-0 on Sept. 20 and 11-0 on Sept. 21 against the Athletics at PNC Park and defeated the Reds 4-2 in the series opener on Sept. 23 and 4-3 in extra innings on Sept. 24.
Pittsburgh falls to 69-90 overall and 25-53 on the road, while Cincinnati improves to 81-78 overall and finishes 45-36 at home.
The Pirates struggled massively against Reds left-handed pitcher Nick Lodolo, striking out 10 times over the first five innings, including catcher Joey Bart, center fielder Alexander Canario and first baseman Rafael Flores, the sixth, seventh and eighth batters, striking out consecutively twice.
Right fielder Bryan Reynolds and left fielder Tommy Pham were the only players who got on base against Lodolo, both singling in the first inning and second inning, respectively.
Pirates rookie right-handed starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft kept the Reds scoreless through four innings, allowing four hits and a walk, but posting four strikeouts.
Ashcraft gave up a leadoff single to Reds third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes and then a double to center fielder T.J. Freidl. Hayes came around third base and headed for home plate, while Canario got it second baseman Nick Yorke, who threw to Bart to tag Hayes.
Home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott originally called Hayes safe, but the Pirates challenged it, and the review showed Bart got the tag down early, which overruled the original call.
Ashcraft gave up another hit, a single to right fielder Noelvi Marte, which did score Freidl, and moved Marte up to second base after shortstop Nick Gonzales threw it away from Bart. He then allowed a single to designated hitter Gavin Lux, scoring Marte and doubling the Reds lead at 2-0.
Pirates manager Don Kelly took out Ashcraft for right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas, who got first baseman Spencer Steer to fly out and then struck out shortstop Elly De La Cruz to end the inning.
Lodolo made it to the seventh inning, before departing with a groin injury, but finished with 12 strikeouts and allowed just two hits and a walk.
Nicolas threw a scoreless sixth inning and then right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski gave the Pirates a chance to comeback, with two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
Spencer Horwitz, pinch-hitting for Canario, ledoff the top of the eighth inning with a double. He then scored on consecutive ground outs from pinch-hitter Jack Suwinski and second baseman Nick Yorke, halving the deficit at 2-1.
Reynolds looked like he tied the game for the Pirates on a deep fly ball in the top of the ninth inning, but Marte tracked it and made an incredible home run grab at the wall for the second out of the inning.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen flew out after Reynolds and the Reds secured an important win.
The Pirates finish 6-7 against the Reds this season, winning just two of four on the road and four of seven in Pittsburgh.
They also finish 19-33 against the Natonal League Central Division, going 3-10 against both the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers and 7-6 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
