Pirates vs. Reds Beginning in Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds have to show patience before they get the chance to go out and play their next matchup.
The Reds announced that the series finale against the Pirates at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati will begin in a delay. They didn't give a start time yet, but will provide more information when it's available.
There is a big band of rain moving up from the southeast through Kentucky and into southeastern Ohio and Cincinnati.
Accuweather says there will be a break in the rain from 12:50 p.m. to 1:26 p.m., before another batch of rain comes through from 1:27 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
The original first pitch time was set for 12:40 p.m., but this game may start 60-90 minutes later than expected, or even longer.
This is the 18th rain delay of the season for the Pirates, but their first since they faced the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2. A big storm came through, which put the game in progress in the eighth inning into a delay of an hour and four minutes, before resuming.
The Pirates last had a rain delay impact the start of the game, since they had their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 26 begin 40 minutes later, 6:40 p.m. to 7:20. p.m.
They had one other rain delay in July, as their series opener vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 11 began 20 minutes later than previously scheduled.
There were four rain delays in the nine-game homestand that started the month of June for the Pirates at PNC Park.
Their series finale vs. the Houston Astros on June 5 forced first pitch time back from 6:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a season-long delay of three hours and 20 minutes. That game took almost two and a half hours, with the finish time at 12:26 a.m.
The Pirates had two rain delays in their series vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The series opener on June 6 got moved back an hour and 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and their series finale on June 8 started 10 minutes later at 1:45 p.m., from the original first pitch time of 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh had their series opener vs. the Miami Marlins on June 9 moved back 40 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m.
The only cancellation for the Pirates took place vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 18.
This made it a double header on June 19, which had two rain delays. The first game started 40 minutes later at 1:50 p.m. and the second game stopped play during the bottom of the ninth inning for an hour and 15 minutes.
The Pirates and Mets had two rain delays during their series at PNC Park. The series opener on June 27 had a rain delay that moved back the first pitch 20 minutes from 6:40 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and then the next game on June 28 had play stop in the top of the second inning at 4:32 p.m. and restarted a little after 6:00 p.m., an hour and a half delay.
The final rain delay in June for the Pirates came in the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on June 30, which started at 7:50 p.m., 70 minutes later than originally scheduled.
Pittsburgh also had five rain delays during the month of May, and there weren't any during March or April.
The first rain delay moved the start from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., a 70 minute delay, and the second game got moved from 4:05 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., an hour and 40 minute delay.
Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also had a rain delay in their first series at Citizens Bank Park on May 16, with the game starting an hour and 45 minutes later from first pitch, going from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Pirates and Mets' series finale at Citi Field on May 14 started in a rain delay, moving back 15 minutes, 7:10 p.m. to 7:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh had their first in-game rain delay vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park on May 22. This delay took almost two hours, the second longest of the season for the Pirates, who went on to lose 8-5.
The Pirates' first two rain delays came in back-to-back games against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park on May 2 and May 3.
Pittsburgh is 8-9 in rain delay games this season, but with a win today could bring back their record to .500.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates if there is any change to the restart time or a cancellation.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates