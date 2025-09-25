Pirates Send Fan-Favorite Reliever Down to Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates changed their bullpen ahead of the series finale vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
The Pirates announced that they optioned right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta to the minor leagues and recalled right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart from the minor leagues on Sept. 25.
Moreta joined the Pirates for his second stint this season on Aug. 26, amongst a number of roster moves, which included them designating left-handed Andrew Heaney for assignment.
He last pitched in the previous game vs. the Reds on Sept. 24. He came in the 10th inning with a 3-2 lead and gave up a single and a sacrifice fly, as the Reds tied it up at 3-3. He struck out the next batter then gave up another single, which saw Pirates manager Don Kelly bring in right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez.
Moreta only had two games where he gave up earned runs, allowing three runs in the top of the ninth inning in the series finale vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, which saw right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman come in and save the game in a 5-3 win.
He also gave up an earned run in the 8-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs in the series finale at PNC Park on Sept. 17.
Moreta made 13 appearances for the Pirates, giving up four earned runs over 12.0 innings pitched for a 3.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts to six walks.
He missed all of 2024, after suffering a ligament injury in his right elbow and undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Moreta started his first rehab assignment in 2025 with Single-A Bradenton on April 29. He pitched in two games, starting one contest, and allowing one hit in two innings of work.
The Pirates then moved Moreta to Indianapolis for another rehab assignment on May 6. He made 16 relief appearances, with four holds, two blown save opportunities, a 3.07 ERA over 14.2 innings 20 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .200 opposing batting average and a 1.50 WHIP, before they ended his rehab assignment on June 16.
He stayed in Triple-A during that time and had a 3-0 record in 31 relief appearances this season, with a 2.56 ERA over 31.2 innings pitched, 48 strikeouts to 19 walks, a .191 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.
Moreta first joined the Pirates after they recalled him from Indianapolis on August 2, marking his first time back at the MLB level since the end of the 2023 season.
He made five appearances out of the bullpen with the Pirates in the nine days that he was with the team, finishing with a 1-0 record, a 3.86 ERA over 4.2 innings pitched, posting seven strikeouts to one walk, a .176 opposing batting average and a 0.86 WHIP.
Moreta made his last appearance in that stint for the Pirates in the 14-8 loss to the Reds in the series finale on Aug. 10. He gave up a single to right fielder Noelvi Marte and then a two-run home to first baseman Spencer Steer in the top of the seventh inning.
That marked the only runs he gave up during his recent stint with the Pirates, posting four scoreless outings, allowing just a hit and a walk, and also earning the win in the 6-5 comeback victory over the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at PNC Park on August 4.
The Pirates then optioned Moreta back to Triple-A on Aug. 11, making room for Shugart, who they activated off the 15-day injured list.
He finishes his 2025 season with a 1-1 record in 18 appearances, a 3.24 ERA over 16.2 innings pitched, 19 strikeouts to seven walks, a .267 opposing batting average and a 1.38 WHIP.
The Pirates now have a bullpen consisting of right-handers in Justin Lawrence, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Ramírez, Dennis Santana and Shugart, plus left-hander Hunter Barco.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates