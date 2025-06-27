Pirates' First-Half Grades
The Pittsburgh Pirates have played 82 games, which means we are now past the halfway mark of the 162-game Major League Baseball season. It has been a tumultuous ride for Buccos fans, to say the least.
Besides struggling on the field with a 32-50 record that has kept them in the basement of the National Central division standings, the Pirates have had more off-field controversies in 2025 than most franchises will have in the entire decade. When assessing the team, it's almost impossible to ignore the multitude of mishaps and incidents surrounding the Pirates this year.
But that's not what we are here to focus on today; this is strictly baseball. While the actual sport has often felt like it's in the background of the Pirates' story, it seems to have returned to the foreground with manager Don Kelly at the helm.
The Pirates’ first half has been defined by turbulence, but there are still meaningful takeaways when breaking down the team’s performance by unit. We will grade players individually, then assess the broader strengths and weaknesses of each position group — from the revamped coaching staff’s impact to the infield’s weak hitting, the outfield’s bright spots, the rotation’s occasional dominance, and the bullpen’s inconsistency.
Noticeably absent from the grading categories will be the front office. Enough has been published about the ineptitude and questionable decision making of this group, so again, we are choosing to focus strictly on the guys that are on the field upon first pitch of the game.
Here are the Pirates’ first-half report cards, group by group.
Coaching Staff
Kelly took over as skipper when Derek Shelton was fired on May 8. The team's record when Kelly replaced Shelton was 12-26. With Kelly as manager, the Pirates have gone 20-24 amidst a more challenging schedule. The team run differential since Kelly took over has been -11, compared to -57 with Shelton in charge.
Besides notching more wins, the team looks more inspired to play under Kelly. You are seeing a team committed to playing nine full innings, which is why many of their losses have been by only one run. Many of those losses are also because of a lack of offensive production, but Kelly can only do so much from the top of the dugout step.
Kelly has had a few mishaps in managing his bullpen matchups, though even the most seasoned baseball minds occasionally make the wrong decision in today's game of ever-growing data and strategy. Having baseball lifer Gene Lamont return to the dugout as his bench coach is an addition that's hard to quantify, but there has clearly been a positive impact.
Pitching coaches Oscar Marin and Brent Strom also deserve credit for a staff that ranks sixth in MLB for WHIP, seventh in opponent batting average and 13th in team ERA.
As Kelly has gained more comfortability in managing in-game scenarios and the bullpen, it has become increasingly obvious that this current iteration of the Pirates roster would not make the playoffs even with Joe Torre as manager. It's the same reason that we really can't unleash too much criticism on the hitting coach, Matt Hague.
Grade: B+
Catchers
Joey Bart carried his strong momentum from the end of his 2024 campaign into the 2025 season. Bart hit .310 with an on-base-percentage of .419 for the month of April. Then, a concussion in May landed him on the injured list for 20 days. Bart struggled in May (.181 AVG), but has looked a bit better this month (.250 AVG).
Bart's injury forced a call up for 2021 first overall pick Henry Davis. He had a historical moment when he caught a game for 2023 first overall pick Paul Skenes. Davis has been inconsistent at the plate (.178/.248/.318) but has already shown a penchant for calling games and throwing out runners. A certain level of credit for the Pirates' pitching success has to go to Davis and Bart.
It's going to be hard to justify consistent plate appearances for Davis if he continues to struggle, but the Pirates hope that he will make adjustments during the second half of the season.
Endy Rodriguez, expected to be the backup catcher and a contributor at the plate, is currently on the 60-day IL with elbow discomfort. The Pirates have cautioned that he may not return this season.
Bart's Grade: B-
Davis' Grade: C+
Rodriguez's Grade: N/A
Overall Position Grade: C
Infield
First baseman Spencer Horwitz was the biggest acquisition of the off-season. Horwitz did not debut with the Pirates until May 17 because of a right wrist injury. Since his addition to the lineup, Horwitz has been slightly below average at the plate at 90 WRC+ thus far this season. His walk rate has gone down from last season, 11% to 8%, while his strikeout rate has risen,18% to 26%. Horwitz has played solid defense, but he was brought to the team to be a consistent bat in the lineup. Considering Horwitz missed all of spring training, it's entirely possible that his numbers improve in the second half.
Jared Triolo is one of the better defenders on the team, as evidenced by the Gold Glove award he won in 2024. He can play any position on the infield, but Triolo's .169 AVG and .268 OBP are keeping him on the bench more than last season.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales is healthy after suffering a broken foot during Opening Day. He's experiencing a breakout at the plate and seems to be trending towards being one of the Pittsburgh's more consistent hitters. Gonzales has a .301/.330/.494 slash line, with three home runs and ten RBI in 21 games played. He had his first career five hit game on Tuesday, going 5-5 against the Brewers. The Pirates' first round pick from 2020 (No. 7 overall) is a strong defender as well.
Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has emerged as a veteran leader in the clubhouse and a possible trade deadline candidate. His well-rounded game (93 WRC+ and zero errors) has reportedly been attractive to teams eyeing the playoffs.
Ke'bryan Hayes continues to play Gold Glove defense, but his backslip offensively is concerning. The 28-year-old has a 58 WRC+ (100 is league average), and has provided only two home runs from what is normally a power-hitting position.
This would not be as big of a deal if power was being provided from other infield positions — but it's not. The Pirates have the fewest home runs in the MLB from their infielders.
Utility man Adam Frazier has been about as productive as you can expect him to be at this point in his career. He has provided solid defense and the occasional pop from the left hand side, with 3 HR.
The Pirates have boasted one of the best infield defenses in MLB this season. But their lack of pop and ability to get on base has been holding back the team offensively.
Horwitz's Grade: B-
Triolo's Grade: C-
Gonzales' Grade: A-
Kiner-Falefa's Grade: B
Hayes' Grade: C
Frazier's Grade: C+
Overall Position Grade: C+
Outfield & Designated Hitter
Two-time All-Star Bryan Reynolds has had a relatively down year at the plate, batting just .233 with a .303 OBP and .372 SLG. While he has provided moderate power (13 doubles, 8 HR) and drove in 39 runs, his overall production has been below his usual standards. Reynolds provides below-average defense in right field according to most metrics.
Oneil Cruz has showcased an intriguing mix of power and speed but has struggled with consistency. Despite a low .205 average and 103 strikeouts (33% K rate) in just 264 at-bats, he has smacked 13 homers and stole a NL-leading 26 bases. Cruz got off to a strong start in April, but has been unreliable as a table-setting leadoff man. His ability to draw walks (42 BB) is keeping his OBP at a respectable .317, but his high strikeout rate and low contact rate remain concerns.
Cruz is one of the most exciting players in MLB because of his combination of speed and power. But he has struggled to put it together all at the same time, even during a season where he has drastically improved his centerfield defense. His benching earlier this week was hopefully a breaking point for a player that has been called out for his occasional lapse in judgement or effort.
Tommy Pham has had a disappointing season, slashing just .223/.298/.277 with only 1 home run in 166 at-bats. His lack of power (.277 SLG) and minimal baserunning impact (3 SB) made him a non-factor offensively, marking one of the worst seasons of his career. Pham's biggest contribution this season has been his leadership in the locker room.
Alexander Canario has failed to make much of an impression in limited action, batting .214 with a weak .276 OBP and .314 SLG. His 3 homers and 2 steals in 140 at-bats were underwhelming, and his high strikeout rate (49 Ks) suggests he needs further development before becoming a reliable MLB contributor at the plate.
Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen is turning in a solid veteran campaign and has arguably been the best overall hitter on the team. He is hitting .259 with a .338 OBP and .406 SLG. Though no longer a major power or speed threat (8 HR, 1 SB), he has remained a reliable contributor with 13 doubles and 28 RBI, proving he can still be a useful bat in the lineup as a 37-year-old. Like Pham, his impact is felt far beyond what he provides on the field.
Reynolds' Grade: C+
Cruz's Grade: B
Pham's Grade: D
Canario's Grade: C-
McCutchen's Grade: B+
Overall Position Grade: C+
Starting Pitchers
Paul Skenes has continued an unprecedented start to his career, boasting a stellar 2.12 ERA over 106 innings with 110 strikeouts. His 0.91 WHIP ranks fourth among starting pitchers. Despite a lack of run support (4-7 record), he has been dominant, allowing just 67 hits and 5 home runs while maintaining excellent control. His one complete game and 12 quality starts highlights his growing ability to go deep into games, which was one of his goals going into this season.
Mitch Keller has a 1-10 record, though anybody who has tuned into the Pirates knows that he hasn’t been nearly as bad as his win-loss tally indicates. He’s given up 91 hits in 94 innings but has kept walks relatively low (24). A lower strikeout rate and a lack of run support have been Keller's biggest issues. Obviously, he can only control one of those factors. Keller is tied for second in MLB with 11 quality starts, which is why his name has been popping up in trade deadline talks.
Andrew Heaney has had an up and down season (3-7, 4.48 ERA), with home runs being a major weakness (14 allowed in 86.1 IP). His 64 strikeouts are decent, but his WHIP and hard contact have hurt him. Until May 21, Heaney's ERA was under 3.00 for the season; Heaney has a 6.56 ERA in his last seven starts.
Bailey Falter has been a pleasant surprise with a 6-3 record and 3.59 ERA. While his strikeout numbers are modest (51 in 85.1 IP), he’s limited hits (70) and walks (31) well enough to be effective. Falter has been especially effective at PNC Park, with a 3.18 ERA at home this season.
Carmen Mlodzinski has struggled in a swing role (1-5, 5.48 ERA), allowing too many hits (64 in 47.2 IP) and home runs (7). His control (16 BB) hasn’t been terrible, but he’s been too hittable, especially when batters are seeing him for the second or third time. Mlodzinski started the season in the rotation, was sent down to AAA, and now resides in the bullpen as a long reliever.
Mike Burrows, in limited action (7 games, 6 starts), has been serviceable (4.45 ERA) but prone to the long ball (6 HR in 30.1 IP). His 30 strikeouts suggest some upside, but he’ll need to limit damage to stick in the rotation. With so many strong young starting pitchers in the Pirates' system, it's entirely possible that Burrows could develop into a long reliever who can pitch bulk innings.
Skenes' Grade: A+
Keller's Grade: B+
Heaney's Grade: B
Falter's Grade: A-
Mlodzinski's Grade: C
Burrows' Grade: B
Overall Position Grade: A-
Relief Pitchers
Dennis Santana has been phenomenal as a high-leverage reliever, posting a stellar 1.57 ERA with 5 saves in 35 appearances. He’s allowed just 22 hits and 1 HR in 34.1 IP, showcasing elite control (5 BB) and dominance in late innings.
Caleb Ferguson has been a reliable lefty option with a 2.91 ERA over 36 games. While his 12 walks are a bit high, he’s kept the ball in the park (0 HR allowed) and stranded runners effectively.
Chase Shugart has been solid in middle relief (3.27 ERA, 4-3 record). His 20 strikeouts suggest he’s more of a contact manager than a true swing-and-miss arm.
David Bednar, after a demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis in April, remains a strong closer with 11 saves and a 2.93 ERA. His 39 strikeouts in 27.2 IP highlight his ability to overpower hitters, though he’s been slightly unlucky with run support. The bounceback he's shown from his poor start to the season has made him a trade candidate.
Joey Wentz has been serviceable in a multi-inning role (4.15 ERA), but his 11 walks in 26 IP indicate some inconsistency. He’s kept damage manageable but isn’t a dominant force.
Ryan Borucki has struggled with a 5.26 ERA, allowing too many baserunners and 3 HR in 25.2 IP. His 22 strikeouts show some upside, but he’s been too hittable.
Braxton Ashcraft has been a revelation in his new bullpen role (1.23 ERA), allowing just 10 hits and 0 HR in 14.2 IP. His 12 strikeouts and strong control (6 BB) suggest he could find his way into the rotation, but the Pirates are not currently in need of a starting pitcher.
Isaac Mattson has quietly been excellent (2.03 ERA, 13 K in 13.1 IP), surrendering only 5 hits. His 3 walks show strong command, making him a sneaky-good bullpen piece.
Justin Lawrence was nearly unhittable early this season (0.79 ERA, 15 K in 11.1 IP), allowing just 5 hits. His 6 walks are a minor concern, but he’s been a shutdown arm when healthy. Unfortunately, he hit the 60-day IL in May with elbow inflammation.
The Pirates' bullpen has been a mix of elite performers (Santana, Bednar, Lawrence, Ashcraft) and struggling arms (Holderman, Nicolas, Borucki). If the top-tier relievers stay healthy, this group could be a strength, but depth remains a concern.
Santana's Grade: A-
Ferguson's Grade: B+
Bednar's Grade: B
Shugart's Grade: C+
Wentz's Grade: C
Borucki's Grade: C-
Ashcraft's Grade: A-
Mattson's Grade: A
Lawrence's Grade: B
Overall Position Grade: B
