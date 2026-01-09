Pirates Reach Agreement with Arbitration-Eligible Players

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one part of their offseason completed, as they officially brought back a number of players for next season.

The Pirates reached agreement with their remaining arbitration-eligible players before the deadline on Jan. 8, finalizing contract details with them for the 2026 campaign.

These signings means that the Pirates and the players' themselves won't have to go to arbitration, where they would present their salary to a panel, who listens to the arguments and makes a decision in favor of the player or the ballclub.

Pittsburgh now has a chance to focus entirely on the rest of the offseason, as they try and bolster the roster through free agency and trades.

Pirates Sign Four Arbitration-Eligible Players

The Pirates had four remaining arbitration-eligible players in right-handed relief pitchers, Justin Lawrence and Dennis Santana, center fielder Oneil Cruz and catcher Joey Bart. All of these players had contracts tendered to them by the deadline on Nov. 22.

Pittsburgh agreed to one-year contracts with all four players, on a $3.5 million deal for Santana, a $1.225 million deal for Lawrence, a $3.3 million deal for Cruz and a $2.53 million deal for Bart.

Cruz is in his first year of arbitration, Bart and Lawrence are in their second season and then Santana in his third and final season before he becomes a free agent.

Sep 13, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates with his teammates after a game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Santana saw a big increase, going from $1.4 million last season, when he lost his arbitration case, and Bart also saw an increase, increasing his salary from $1.175 million in 2025. Lawrence made $975,000 in 2025.

Santana had an excellent season in 2025, finishing with a 4-5 record in 70 appearances, a 2.18 ERA over 70.1 innings pitched, 13 holds, 16 saves in 19 opportunities, 60 strikeouts to 17 walks, a .179 opposing batting average and a 0.87 WHIP.

Lawrence missed most of the season with right elbow inflammation, putting him on the injured list from April 22 to Sept. 12.

He was incredible when he pitched, allowing just one earned run over 17 appearances and 17.2 innings pitched for a 0.51 ERA, with 23 strikeouts to eight walks, a .153 batting average allowed and a 0.96 WHIP.

Cruz struggled last season for the Pirates, slashing .200/.298/.378 for an OPS of .676, with his batting average the worst of any qualified batter, and his slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS in the bottom 25.

He still led Pittsburgh with 20 home runs and his 38 stolen bases tied him with New York Mets right fielder Juan Soto for most in the National League.

Bart slashed .249/.355/.340 for an OPS of .695 in 93 games with the Pirates, including 71 hits, 12 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 30 RBI, and 40 walks to 93 strikeouts.

He started 76 of the 83 games he played at catcher and also had four starts in five games played at designated hitter for the Pirates.

Other Arbitration Related Decisions the Pirates Made

The Pirates made decisions prior on arbitration-eligible players prior to the Jan. 8 dedline.

Pittsburgh already avoided arbitration with two players prior in November, as they signed outfielder Jack Suwinski to a one-year, $1.25 million deal and also right-handed relief pitcher Yohan Ramírez on a one-year, $825,000 deal.

Aug 28, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Yohan Ramirez (49) throws in relief against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

The Pirates non-tendered the likes of right-handed relief pitchers in Colin Holderman and Dauri Moreta , which made them free agents, as they designated them for assignment to protect players from the Rule 5 Draft.

They also traded right-handed starting pitcher Johan Oviedo to the Boston Red Sox for top 100 prospect in outfielder Jhostynxon García on Dec. 4, as a part of a five-team trade between both ballclubs.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!