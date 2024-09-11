Preview: Pirates Eye Season Sweep of Marlins
A season sweep is within reach for the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take the field on Wednesday afternoon to face the Miami Marlins.
Pittsburgh has taken the first two games of the series, including a 6-4 win over the Marlins on Tuesday. With the win, the Pirates have won all six of their games against Miami this season ahead of their final matchup this year.
The Pirates' two-run victory over the Marlins was powered by a bit of history from outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen. His three-run homer in the fifth inning not only proved to be the difference in the game, but he joined elite company in Pirates history with his 20th homer of the season. McCutchen became the second player in franchise history to hit 20 home runs at 37 years old or older and surpassed Ralph Kiner for second all-time with eight seasons with at least 20 home runs for the Pirates.
McCutchen only trails Hall-of-Famer Willie Stargell in both categories.
Pittsburgh will hand the ball to 26-year-old lefty Bailey Falter on Wednesday afternoon. Falter is 7-7 with a 4.45 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in 121.1 innings and has struck out 84 batters this season. He earned the win in his last outing after pitching five innings allowing seven runs, three hits, walking two batters and striking out three against the Washington Nationals on Thursday.
Jonathan Bermúdez will make his first start of the season on Wednesday. The Marlins left-hander has a 5.79 ERA through 4.2 innings pitched in two big league appearances in 2024.
Pirates vs. Marlins Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (69-76), Marlins (54-91)
First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Marlins - Bally Sports Florida
Radio: Pirates - 100.1 FM/KDKA-AM 1020 — Marlins - FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710
Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds via SI
Spread: Pirates -1.5 (+115), Marlins +1.5 (-141)
Total: Over 8.5 (-118), under 8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pirates -188, Marlins +150
