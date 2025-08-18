Pirates Host AL-Best Blue Jays
The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73) welcome the Toronto Blue Jays (73-52) to PNC Park for a three-game inter-league series starting Monday night. The Blue Jays, leading the AL East by five games, have solidified themselves as one of the best teams in baseball this season, while the Pirates continue to languish at the bottom of the National League Central, having lost seven of their last eight games.
The series opener features Pirates ace Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.13 ERA) against Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.79 ERA). Skenes has been a bright spot for Pittsburgh, boasting an incredible 0.96 WHIP and holding opponents to a .197 batting average. Though run support has been an issue during his sophomore season, Skenes has firmly planted himself into the National League Cy Young discussion.
Toronto’s offense, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.300 AVG, 21 HR) and Bo Bichette (MLB-leading 153 hits), ranks among the league’s best with a .270 team average and 145 home runs.
A major development for the Pirates this week is the move of veteran left-hander Andrew Heaney to the bullpen for the remainder of the season. Heaney, who struggled with an 7.61 ERA over his last seven outings, was shifted to a relief role to accommodate younger arms.
Manager Don Kelly emphasized Heaney’s team-first attitude, stating, “He’s totally open to it, helping the team in any way possible. Just trying to put him in a good spot, too, to help us win a game."
With Wednesday’s starter still undecided, speculation continues to surround top pitching prospect Bubba Chandler, currently at Triple-A Indianapolis. While he probably will not start on Wednesday, there is a chance he gets called up for the weekend series against the Colorado Rockies.
Chandler, MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 prospect, has a 4.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 100 innings this season. Control has been an issue for Chandler this season, as he has issued 53 walks. Chandler was roughed up this weekend (3.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER), but his consistent ability to strike out AAA hitters (10.89 K/9 this season) has given Pirates fans a tantalizing look at a young pitcher who may eventually help Skenes form the best 1-2 rotation duo in MLB.
General Manager Ben Cherington hinted at a possible promotion during a press conference earlier this summer, saying, “It’s still our desire to see him in Pittsburgh."
The series continues Tuesday with an intriguing veteran pitching matchup between Mitch Keller (5-11, 4.13 ERA) and Toronto’s Max Scherzer (3-2, 3.83 ERA, 52 K). Manager Don Kelly has not yet announced a starter for the Wednesday matinee finale, where Pittsburgh may again turn to Braxton Ashcraft or a surprise call-up.
The Blue Jays enter with momentum, having won four of their last six, while the Pirates’ offense still ranks last in MLB in runs per game (3.5).
First pitch Monday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET on SportsNet PT and SNET.
Key Stats
- Off-Base Buccos: .269 OBP over last seven days is 29th in MLB
- Boppin' Blue Jays: 11 HR over last seven days is 2nd in MLB
- The Pirates and Blue Jays have met a total of 24 times. The Blue Jays lead the series 16-8.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Monday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Paul Skenes (7-9, 2.19 ERA, 166 K)
- TOR: RHP Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.79 ERA, 138 K)
- Key Battle: Gausman vs Pirates IF Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.429 AVG, 1.396 OPS, 2 HR, 2 RBI in 14 career AB against Gausman)
Game 2: Tuesday, 6:40 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: RHP Mitch Keller (5-11, 4.13 ERA, 112 K)
- TOR: RHP Max Scherzer (3-2, 3.83 ERA, 52 K)
- Key Battle: Scherzer vs Pirates DH Andrew McCutchen (.195 AVG, .591 OPS, 1 HR, 3 RBI in 41 career AB against Scherzer)
Game 3: Wednesday, 12:35 PM EDT at PNC Park
- PIT: TBD
- TOR: RHP Chris Bassitt (11-6, 4.22 ERA, 132 K)
- Key Battle: Bassitt vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (.333 AVG, .846 OPS in 12 career AB against Bassitt)
Players to Watch
- SP Paul Skenes (PIT): Last start @ MIL (4 IP) was tied for shortest outing of his season (4 IP @ MIL on June 25 as well)
- OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): .300 AVG, 2 HR, 1 2B, 5 RBI over last seven days
- SP Max Scherzer (TOR): 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 K in last start
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR): .381 AVG, .435 OBP, 2 HR, 2 2B, 4 RBI over last seven days
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates