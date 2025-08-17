Pirates New Prospect Hits First Home Run
PITTSBURGH — A recently acquired Pittsburgh Pirates prospect showed off his power for the first time with the organization in his latest outing.
Shortstop Sammy Stafura, playing with High-A Greensboro, hit his first home run of the season on a fastball off of Greenville right-handed starting pitcher Jedixson Paez, putting his team up 2-1 in the top of the third inning.
Stafura also made a bunt in the top of the seventh inning, which moved the go-ahead run to third base in the 6-4 win for the Grasshoppers over the Drive, the High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 16.
The Pirates landed Stafura in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on July 30, where the Pirates sent third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes the other way.
Stafura had four hits in 16 at-bats in four games with Single-A Bradenton, which included three hits in debut on Aug. 1, before earning his promotion to Greensboro on Aug. 5.
He has struggled with Greensboro since coming up, slashing .179/.250/.282 for an OPS of .532 in 10 games, with seven hits in 39 at-bats, a double, the home run, eight RBIs, three walks to nine strikeouts and two stolen bases on three attempts.
Stafura hails from Mohegan Lake, N.Y. and played for Walter Panas High School in Cortland. N.Y., about 50 miles north of downtown Manhattan in New York City. His family hails from Slovakia and he started playing baseball at five years old.
He excelled in high school, batting .562 with 10 home runs, 37 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 26 games as a senior in 2023, earning Gatorade New York Baseball Player of the Year honors and leading Walter Panas to a section title.
Perfect Game ranked Stafura as the best player in New York, the 10th best shortstop and 21st overall in the Class of 2023.
The Reds took Stafura with the 43rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Stafura chose the Reds over his commitment to Clemson and signed for $2,497,500, about $500,000 over slot.
Stafura struggled with the Arizona Complex League Reds in 2023, slashing .071/.212/.190 for an OPS of .402 in 12 games, with three hits in 42 at-bats, two doubles, a home run, six RBIs and eight walks to 23 strikeouts.
He improved at the start of 2024 with the ACL Reds, slashing .345/.449/.582 for an OPS of 1.031 in 15 games, with 19 hits in 55 at-bats, three doubles, two triples, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 12 walks to 20 strikeouts and four stolen bases.
The Reds promoted Stafura to Single-A Daytona on May 26 and he slashed .255/.374/.379 for an OPS of .753 in 77 games, 74 hits in 290 at-bats, 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 37 RBIs, 52 walks to 84 strikeouts and 27 stolen bases on 32 attempts.
Stafura had spent all of 2025 with Daytona up until the trade. He slashed .262/.393/.411 for an OPS of .804 in 88 games, with 84 hits in 321 at-bats, 18 doubles, nine triples, four home runs, 48 RBIs, 63 walks to 96 strikeouts and 28 stolen bases on 33 attempts.
He finished his time at Single-A with a slash line .261/.388/.412 for an OPS of .800, wth 88 hits in 337 at-bats, 19 doubles, 10 triples, four home runs, 48 RBIs, 64 walks to 102 strikeouts and the 28 stolen bases on 33 attempts.
Stafura ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League before his promotion, including tied for first in triples, third in walks, tied for third in hits, fourth in on-base percentage, tied for sixth in RBIs and doubles, tied for 10th in runs (49),11th in slugging percentage, tied for 12th in stolen bases, 13th in OPS, and 15th in batting average.
MLB Pipeline ranks him as the Pirates' seventh best prospect and the second best shortstop, along with Konnor Griffin, the best prospect in the Pirates farm system and baseball, according to both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America, who is also at Greensboro.
