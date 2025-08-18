Pirates Announce Next Paul Skenes Start
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes will take the mound once again in 2025, taking on an unfamiliar opponent.
Skenes will start the series opener vs. the Toronto Blue Jays at PNC Park on Aug. 18, battling right-handed starting pitcher Kevin Gausman. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. (EST).
This marks the first time that Skenes has pitched against the Blue Jays in his MLB career, since making his debut on May 11, 2024.
Skenes is coming off a poor outing vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 12, where he gave up six hits, two home runs and four earned runs in four innings pitched in the 14-0 defeat, the biggest run differential loss for the Pirates in 2025.
This marked the second time this season that Skenes allowed four earned runs over four innings pitched vs. the Brewers at American Family Field, also doing so on June 25.
Skenes has struggled on the road this month, also giving up four earned runs over five innings in a no decision in the 8-5 defeat to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Aug. 2.
He has dominated when he's pitched in Pittsburgh, not giving up a run since June 7 vs. the Philadelphia Phillies and an earned run since June 3 vs. the Houston Astros. He currently has a 28.1 inning scoreless streak and 31.1 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run.
Skenes dominated in his last start at home, throwing six scoreless innings, giving up seven hits, but getting out of some jams, and posting eight strikeouts in the 7-0 win in the series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 7.
He has a 7-9 record over 25 starts, a 2.13 ERA over 148.0 innings pitched, 166 strikeouts to 36 walks, a .197 opposing batting average and a 0.96 WHIP.
Skenes has served as one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2025, with the lowest ERA, tied for the third lowest batting average, the sixth lowest WHIP, sixth most strikeouts and tied for the 11th most innings pitched.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller will start in the second game of the series on Aug. 19, taking on Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.
Keller had one of his worst starts of the season in his last outing, giving up a season-high eight hits and six earned runs in a 12-5 defeat to the Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 13, securing a series sweep defeat.
He excelled in his first career start vs. the Blue Jays, giving up five hits, one walk and one earned run, while posting eight strikeouts over six innings pitched in the 8-1 win at the Rogers Center on June 1, 2024.
Keller has a 5-11 record in 25 starts in 2025, with a 4.13 ERA over 141.2 innings pitched, 112 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .254 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP.
The Pirates didn't announce a starting pitcher for the series finale on Aug. 20, with rookie right-handed starting pitcher Mike Burrows recently pitching after Keller and last pitching on Aug. 15 against the Chicago Cubs in the series opener at Wrigley Field.
Pittsburgh could potentially recall Johan Oviedo back from Triple-A Indianapolis, if they optioned him within 15 days prior to that, and have him start.
They could also call up another option from Triple-A, or do another bullpen game, which they've utilized more recently with right-handed pitchers in rookie Braxton Ashcraft and Carmen Mlodzinski.
Toronto will have right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt start that game, with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m.
