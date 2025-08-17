Pirates Promote Top Prospect Konnor Griffin
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the best future stars in baseball in Konnor Griffin and have put him on the next step in his journey towards the MLB.
Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Pirates are promoting Griffin to Double-A Altoona from High-A Greensboro.
Griffin excelled with High-A Greensboro, since earning his promotion there on June 10, slashing .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played with Greensboro showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14 and June 15.
This earned Griffin South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
Griffin represented the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball, along with future Altoona teammate in outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who both played for the National League.
He has hit well in August so far, with a slash line of .328/.447/.508 for an OPS of .960 in 16 games, 20 hits in 61 at-bats, two doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, 11 walks to 18 strikeouts and 13 steals on 15 attempts. He had a hit in all but two games and reached and has a 24-game on-base streak.
The Pirates took Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin started off with Single-A Bradenton in 2025, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932 in 50 games, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League before his promotion to Greensboro, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in baseball in their recent re-rankings, showing their faith in the 19-year old to dominate once he makes it to Pittsburgh.
He has slashed .332/.414/.524 for an OPS of .938 in 101 games, 133 hits, 21 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 72 RBIs, 43 walks to 99 strikeouts and 59 stolen bases on 70 attempts.
Griffin will join some of the best prospects in the Pirates system in Altoona, including the Pirates first round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft in second baseman Termarr Johnson (sixth overall), Valdez (15th overall), outfielder/second baseman Mitch Jebb (18th overall) and third baseman Jack Brannigan (21st overall).
