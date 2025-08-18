Pirates Pitcher Accepting of New Bullpen Role
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher will have a new role with the organization, but one that he is understanding and accepting of.
Pirates manager Don Kelly announced that they moved left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney from the starting rotation to the bullpen for the rest of the season, ahead of the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Aug. 17.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski earned the start in that game, but Heaney came into pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Heaney got the last out of that inning and the first out of the sixth inning, but would walk designated hitter Seiya Suzuki and gave up a single to center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, putting runners on the corners with one out, leading Kelly to take him out.
Right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart gave up a single, which scored Suzuki, giving Heaney a final line of one earned run allowed over 0.2 innings pitched.
The demotion to the bullpen came for Heaney after two months of poor pitching, which began in the first game of a doubleheader vs. the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on June 19, where he gave up seven earned runs over four innings in a 9-2 loss.
He allowed seven earned runs over two more starts, and at least four earned runs over two other starts, posting an 8.19 ERA over his last 10 games.
Heaney has also given up 24 home runs on the season, tied for fifth most in the MLB, and allowed 13 home runs over those last 10 games.
Despite a strong start to the season, Heaney has a 5-10 record in 24 outing and 22 starts, a 5.04 ERA over 119.2 innings pitched, 83 strikeouts to 39 walks, a .260 opposing batting average and a 1.33 WHIP.
He spoke with José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports the day prior and said that he hadn't been performing well enough and that he didn't deserve a spot in the starting rotation going forward. He also said that other pitchers in the organization deserved a shot over him.
"I haven't been pitching well and we got some young guys that have and they deserve opportunities," Heaney said postgame. "I've been in the game long enough to know that you get opportunities that you earn, and I haven't earned it."
Heaney was one of three players, along with infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and outfielder Tommy Pham, that the Pirates kept at the MLB trade deadline, despite all three players having expiring contracts after this season.
His demotion makes him one of two left-handed pitchers in the bullpen, along with Evan Sisk. The Pirates also have eight right-handed pitchers in the bullpen, in rookie Braxton Ashcraft, Colin Holderman, Isaac Mattson, Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Yohan Ramírez, Dennis Santana and Shugart
The Pirates currently only have three official starters in their rotation, with right-handers Paul Skenes, Mitch Keller and rookie Mike Burrows.
Heaney said that he's ready for any opportunity out of the bullpen and that he's doing what he can to help out the team the rest of the season.
"I think I'm gonna be there for some bulk innings," Heaney said. "Obviously we're going to have some games where guys are going to be probably kept on a tight leash or whatever it may be. I'll come in and do what I'm asked to do. I'm just going to be down there and part of the group. When the phone rings, if it's my name, then I'll go get warm and go get in the game."
