Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes Not Starting vs. Mets
NEW YORK — The Pittsburgh Pirates won't have their everyday starters for their series finale vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Ke'Bryan Hayes is not in the starting lineup, as Jared Triolo moves from first base in the last game to third base. Triolo will hit ninth in the batting order.
Hayes has only missed four starts so far this season, coming in the 3-2 loss to the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on March 30, the 4-0 defeat to the Cincinnat Reds on April 13 at Great American Ball Park and most recently the 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park on April 18, ending a streak of 23 consecutive starts.
Matt Gorski returns to the starting lineup at first base for his ninth start and his fifth in the past six games. He will hit seventh in the batting order.
Joey Bart comes back and plays catcher after Henry Davis did so the past two nights. He will hit fourth in the lineup.
Andrew McCutchen will play designated hitter for the first time this series, as he played left field on May 12 and came off the bench on May 13. He will hit second in the lineup, which keeps right fielder Bryan Reynolds batting third for back-to-back games.
Adam Frazier stays at second base and will leadoff for consecutive games and his fifth time doing so in 2025.
Alexander Canario makes it back-to-back games at left field and six straight starts, while moving up one spot to fifth in the batting order.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa makes it three straight starts at shortstop since coming back from the Injured List, but will drop from second in the lineup to sixth. Ji Hwan Bae stays in center field and eighth in the lineup for the second straight game.
Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter makes his ninth start for the Pirates this season, going up against former Pirates pitcher in Mets right-handed starter Clay Holmes.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the New York Mets
- 2B Adam Frazier
- DH Andrew McCutchen
- RF Bryan Reynolds
- C Joey Bart
- LF Alexander Canario
- SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- 1B Matt Gorski
- CF Ji Hwan Bae
- 3B Jared Triolo
