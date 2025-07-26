Pirates Prospect Suffers Season-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had one of their better propsects end their season early due to injury.
Third baseman Jack Brannigan hasn't played for Double-A Altoona since June 13. Altoona placed Brannigan on the 7-day injured list on June 14 and then the full season injured list on July 21.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk confirmed that Brannigan was out for the rest of the season due to a torn labrum and that he underwent surgery for, which should get Brannigan back for next season.
“He saw Dr. Meister, who confirmed what our team docs, Dr. Frank and Dr. DeMeo, that he did have a labral tear that required surgery in his right shoulder," Tomczyk said. "He underwent right shoulder labral repair surgery and we anticipate a full recovery and to be ready for the season next year.”
Brannigan hails from Orland Park, Ill., a suburb just out of Chicago, and attended Marist High School, where he batted .430 with 36 runs, 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs, at the plate and had a 4-2 record, 1.55 ERA and 53 strikeouts as a pitcher during his senior year in 2019.
He committed to Notre Dame, continuing the family tradition, as his father, uncle and grandfather all graduated from there.
Brannigan slashed .289/.369/.508 for an OPS of .877 in his three seasons with the Fighting Irish, with 125 hits, 92 runs, 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 86 RBIs in 117 games.
He also earned Perfect Game Third Team All-American honors as a junior in 2022, as he slashed .291/.360/.540 for an OPS of .899, with 62 hits, 15 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.
The Pirates took Brannigan with the 83rd overall pick in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft and he has spent the past three years in the minor leagues.
Brannigan played two games for the Florida Complex League (FCL) Pirates before playing 26 games for Single-A Bradenton, closing out 2022 by slashing. 211/.330./337 for an OPS of .667.
He started 2023 out with Bradenton, playing in 49 games and slashing .253./398/.451 for an OPS of .849. He earned promotion to High-A Greensboro on July 21, and played in 38 games, slashing .299/.382/.605 for an OPS of .987.
Brannigan spent all of 2024 with Greensboro, but missed more than a month and a half with injury. he slashed .238/.344/.490 for an OPS of .834 in 77 games, with 69 hits, 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 53 RBIs and 40 walks to 89 strikeouts.
He spent the entire 2025 season with Double-A Altoona, slashing .225/.329/.358 for an OPS of .687 with 46 hits in 204 at-bats, eight doubles, two triples, five home runs, 30 RBIs, 25 walks to 62 strikeouts and nine stolen bases.
MLB Pipeline ranks Brannigan as the Pirates 11th best prospect and him making the MLB in 2026.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates