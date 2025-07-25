Pirates Reveal First Lineup vs. Diamondbacks
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start the final series of their nine-game homestand out of the All-Star break, hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park.
They came out of the All-Star break losing in a sweep to the Chicago White Sox, July 18-20, then swept the Detroit TIgers, July 21-23.
The Pirates became the first team to sweep the team with the worst record record in a league and the team with the best record in a league, since the San Diego Padres did so in 1980, 45 years ago.
Pittsburgh and Arizona faced off at Chase Field, May 26-28, taking two of three games on the road, with a 9-6 comeback victory on May 27 and a 10-1 win on May 28, following a 5-0 loss on May 26.
It is only one of two road series the Pirates have won, including two of three games against the Los Angeles Angels, April 22-24, at Angels Stadium.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Mike Burrows made his second career start for the Pirates against the Diamondbacks on May 26, where he allowed five runs over 3.1 innings pitched in the defeat.
Burrows had a strong beginning to his most recent start vs. the Chicago White Sox at home on July 19, allowing just one walk over the first four innings and posting four strikeouts.
He would give up three hits and two runs in the fifth inning and finished with six strikeouts over 76 pitches, before the Pirates bullpen gave up a 4-2 lead and lost 10-4.
Burrows has a 1-3 record over 11 appearances and 10 starts, a 4.70 ERA over 46.0 innings pitched, 48 strikeouts to 19 walks, a .257 opposing batting average and a 1.41 WHIP.
The Pirates will make one change to their lineup, as Henry Davis takes over at catcher from Joey Bart and will hit eighth in the lineup.
First baseman Spencer Horwitz, who hit 7-for-12 vs. the Tigers, stays at the leadoff for the fifth straight game for the Pirates.
Nick Gonzales stays at second base and fourth in the batting order, Ke'Bryan Hayes plays third base and bats seventh, while Isiah Kiner-Falefa stays at shortstop and bats ninth, rounding out the Pirates lineup.
Bryan Reynolds continues on in right field and third in the batting order, Oneil Cruz stays at center field and bats fifth, while Tommy Pham makes it three straight starts in left field and bats sixth, completing the Pirates outfield.
Andrew McCutchen stays at designated hitter and will bat second, rounding out the Pirates lineup.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
C Henry Davis
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
