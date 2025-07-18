Insider Urges Pirates to Trade Bryan Reynolds
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has served as a mainstay for the team in the outfield for the past few seasons, but one MLB insider thinks that a separation would do right by both parties.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic spoke on the podcast Foul Territory about Reynolds and that he thinks the Pirates will trade him before the deadline on July 31, due to the lack of outfield talent available.
Bowden also sees the Pirates benefitting, landing some good prospects in a trade in exchange for Reynolds.
"I think Bryan Reynolds, I think there's a good chance he gets traded between now and July 31st just because the market is so thin on outfielder. You've got Luis Robert Jr. of the [Chicago] White Sox, you've got Ryan O'Hearn, who's a first base/[designated hitter] type."
"There's just not a lot of bats out there and I think if you're the Pirates with Reynolds, if you can turn him into two young bats, that would make sense."
Bowden previously reported that the Kansas City Royals have interest in Reynolds, who need more offensive production if they want a postseason return in 2025.
He reportedly possesses a no-trade clause, which prevents the Pirates from trading him to the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.
Reynolds also signed an eight-year, $106.75 million contract on April 25, 2023, marking the largest contract in Pirates history and also the largest for an outfielder drafted out of college (Vanderbilt).
He makes $12,250,000 this season, second on the Pirates behind right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller, who makes $15,411,500. He will then make $14,250,000 in 2026 and then $15,250,00 each season from 2027-2030 with a club option of $20,000,000 in 2031.
Reynolds has struggled this season, slashing .225/.287/.369 for an OPS of .656, with 80 hits in 355 at-bats, 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 46 RBIs and 30 walks to 106 strikeouts,.
He had a much more successful season with the Pirates in 2024, as he slashed .275/.344/.447 for an OPS of .791, with 171 hits, 29 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 88 RBIs and 57 walks in 156 games, earning his second All-Star nod.
His first All-Star season came in 2021, when he hit .302, 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, drew 75 walks, while possessing a .390 on-base percentage, slugging .522 and a having a .912 OPS.
The Pirates landed Reynolds in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Jan. 15, 2018, which sent Andrew McCutchen the other way.
Reynolds is the longest current tenured member of the Pirates, earning his promotion on April 20, 2019.
He is currently in his seventh season with the Pirates and has played in 885 games. He has slashed .271/.345/.459 for an OPS of .804, with 902 hits, 174 doubles, 28 triples, 132 home runs, 457 RBIs and 338 walks to 838 strikeouts with a 18.9 WAR.
