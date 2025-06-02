Pirates Designate Relief Pitcher for Assignment
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have made two roster moves, one of which changes their bullpen.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates claimed utilityman Ronny Simón off waivers from the Marlins and designated right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey for assignment to make a spot on the 40-man roster.
The Pirates signed Rainey to a minor league contract on Dec. 6, 2024 and he started the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, after spending some time on the 7-day Injured List.
Rainey pitched in nine games out of the bullpen for Indianapolis, allowing six earned runs over 9.0 innings pitched for a 6.00 ERA, with 12 strikeouts to four walks and a .212 opposing batting average.
The Pirates selected Rainey's contract on May 3, after they placed shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day Injured List and transferred fellow right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List, making room for Rainey on the 40-man roster.
Rainey struggled in his month with the Pirates, with a 10.57 ERA over 7.2 innings pitched, nine earned runs allowed in 11 appearances, nine strikeouts to six walks and an opposing batting average of .250.
He did post eight scoreless outings, but did allow three runs in the eighth inning to the Atlanta Braves on May 11 at PNC Park, tying the game up at 3-3, and two runs vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 23 at home, giving the road team a 3-2 lead.
Rainey had his worst outing in the last game for the Pirates, a 6-4 defeat to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 1.
He had a 4-2 lead, but immediately walked Padres desginated hitter Xander Bogaerts and then walked shortstop Jose Iglesias after a flyout. He also allowed an RBI-single to Padres pinch-hitter Elíaz Díaz and walked right fielder Fernando Tatís Jr., loading the bases with just one out.
Pirates manager Don Kelly brought in left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who hadn't allowed an inherited run all season. Ferguson then gave up a single, a sacrifice fly, a walk and another single, as the Padres took a two-run lead and won the game.
Rainey finished that day with just 0.1 innings pitched and four earned runs on his scoreline.
The Pirates bullpen consists of right-handed pitchers in rookie Brashton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Dennis Santana and Chase Shugart, plus left-handed pitchers in Ryan Borucki, Joey Wentz and Ferguson.
