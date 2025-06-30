Pirates Prospect Duo Make All-Star Futures Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will have two top prospects playing in the top game for the best future prospects in baseball.
The Natonal League revealed their roster for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, with both High-A Greensboro shortstop/center fielder Konnor Griffin and right fielder/designated hitter Esmerlyn Valdez each making it.
The Pirates took Griffin with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
Griffin starred with Single-A Bradenton, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League at the time of his promotion, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
The Pirates promoted Griffin to Greensboro on June 10 and he has dominated at this level, with eight multi-hit games so far.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played in at High-A, showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
Griffin earned South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
He has slashed .358/.457/.567 for an OPS of 1.024 in 17 games at Greensboro, with 24 hits in 67 at-bats, five doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, nine walks to 14 strikeouts and 11 stolen bases on 14 attempts.
MLB Pipeline ranks Griffin as the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates system behind right-handed pitcherBubba Chandler, plus No. 34 overall in baseball.
Valdez has dominated at High-A this season, playing as one of the best prospects in the South Atlantic League
He has a strong first season at Greensboro, slashing .303/.385/.592 for an OPS of .977 in 72 games, with 84 hits, 18 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs, 57 RBIs and 31 walks to his 77 strikeouts.
Valdez leads the South Atlantic League in a number of categories, including hits, home runs, RBIs, batting average, slugging percentage and OPS, plus ranking tied for first in doubles and 11th in on-base percentage.
The Pirates singed Valdez to a minor league contract on Jan. 15, 2021 as an international signing from the Dominican Republic. He played with the Dominican Summer League Pirates, before progressing to the Florida Complex League Pirates (FCL) in 2022, Bradenton in 2023 and then Greensboro this season.
MLB Pipeline hasn't ranked Valdez yet, but with his great play, their re-ranking will surely feature him.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates