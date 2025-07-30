Pirates Land Shortstop Prospect in Trade with Reds

SS Sammy Stafura, acquired by the Pirates in the Hayes trade, is just 20 years old & is in Low A -



Having a pretty nice season: (88G)



- .262/.393/.411

- .804 OPS

- 131 wRC+

- 28 stolen bases



He has 9 (yes NINE!) triples this year 👀



pic.twitter.com/j5bgMVSrut