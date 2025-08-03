Pirates Make Five Lineup Changes vs. Rockies
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made five changes to their lineup ahead of their series finale vs. the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Bryan Reynolds moves to designated hitter, taking over from Andrew McCutchen, and bats second in the lineup for the Pirates. This is his first time serving as designated hitter since the series finale vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 27 and the 23rd time he's done so this season.
Reynolds started 14 straight games at designated hitter from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Jack Suwinski will take Reynolds' place in right field and bats seventh in the lineup. This is his first start since he was in left field in the series finale vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 30. It is also his eighth start in right field in 2025 and his first since the Diamondbacks on July 27.
Spencer Horwitz comes back in at first base and will lead off for the Pirates, after not starting the previous game.
Liover Peguero, who played first base last game, moves over to shortstop and takes over from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and will bat sixth in the lineup. Peguero hit three home runs in the 8-5 loss to the Rockies on Aug. 2 and will occupy a power-hitting spot in the lineup because of it.
Tommy Pham comes in for Alexander Canario and starts in left field, while hitting fifth in the lineup. Oneil Cruz plays in center field, but moves up one spot to fourth in the lineup, rounding out the Pirates' outfield.
Nick Gonzales also continues on at second base, but moves up one spot to third in the batting order. Henry Davis stays at catcher and Jared Triolo does the same at third base, but both players drop one spot in the lineup, with Davis batting eighth and Triolo batting ninth.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller, who received great trade interest, takes over the series finale for the Pirates.
Keller struggled in his last outing, throwing 73 pitches over two innings and allowing three earned runs in the series opener vs. the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 28.
He has had a strong season in 2025, despite a 4-10 record in 22 starts, as he has 15 quality starts, tied for the second-most in the MLB. A quality start is when a starting pitcher throws six innings and allows three runs or fewer.
Keller has a 3.69 ERA over 127.0 innings pitched, 100 strikeouts to 33 walks, a .243 opposing batting average and a 1.20 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 3:10 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Colorado Rockies
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
CF Oneil Cruz
LF Tommy Pham
SS Liover Peguero
RF Jack Suwinski
C Henry Davis
3B Jared Triolo
