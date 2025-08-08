David Bednar Says Goodbyes to Pirates
PITTSBURGH — Long time Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar left the team ahead of the trade deadline said his final goodbyes recently, as his career moves on.
The Pirates traded Bednar to the New York Yankees on July 31, for a prospect trio consisting of two catcher/first basemen prospects in Rafael Flores and Edgleen Perez as well as outfielder Brian Sanchez.
This trade marked the end of almost five full seasons with the Pirates for Bednar, who hails from the Pittsburgh area, attending Mars High School in Mars, Pa., just 25-30 miles north of PNC Park.
He joined the team in a three-team trade back on Jan. 19, 2021, sending starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to the San Diego Padres for left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz, right-handed pitcher Drake Fellows and outfielder Hudson Head, plus Bednar, and got catcher Endy Rodríguez from the New York Mets
Bednar starred for the Pirates, earning back-to-back All-Star nods in 2022 and 2023. He also led the National League in saves in 2023 with 39. He also pitched for Team USA at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, finishing with the silver medal.
He struggled throughout 2024, blowing seven saves and losing his closer role towards the end of the campaign.
Bednar continued his poor form at the beginning of 2024, which resulted in his demotion to Triple-A Indianapolis on April 1.
He would return on April 19 and dominated the rest of his time in Pittsburgh, allowing just seven earned runs allowed over 37.0 innings pitched in 39 appearances for a 1.70 ERA, with 50 strikeouts to eight walks.
Bednar also didn't blow a save, 17-for-17 on save opportunities, and had 23 consecutive outings from May 24 to July 26 that he didn't give up an earned run.
He won NL Reliever of the Month honors for June, with a 2-1 record in 10 appearances, five saves in five opportunities, no earned runs allowed over 10.0 innings pitched, allowing four hits, three walks, one intentional walk and a run, but no earned runs and posting 16 strikeouts over 36 batters faced.
Bednar earned his 100th save with the Pirates in his final outing at PNC Park against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 26, as the home fans praised him for his great performance.
He is one of six Pirates pitchers all-time that have at least 100 saves. This includes Roy Face (1953, 1955-68) with the franchise record of 188, Kent Tekulve (1974-85) in second with 158, Mike Williams (1998-2001, 2002-03) in third with 140, Dave Gusti (1970-76) in fourth with 133 and Mark Melancon (2013-16) in fifth with 130.
Bednar finished his time with the Pirates with a 14-21 record in 276 appearances, 101 saves, a 3.01 ERA over 275.1 innings pitched, 335 strikeouts to 94 walks and a 1.44 WHIP.
He wrote his goodbye to Pittsburgh, the Pirates and everyone involved who made his time with the franchise in his hometown the best it could be.
"Honored to have worn the black and gold in the city I love," Bednar wrote. "I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to play for the Pirates and will always cherich my time with the organization. It's hard to put into words what the city of Pittsbugh means to me and my family.
"To my teammates and coaches over the past five years — thank you for sticking with me through the highs and lows.
"To the fans, the grounds crew, ushers, PNC Park staff, and everyone behind the scenes — thank you for all you do. You are what makes the city of Pittsburgh so special."
"The friendships and memories created with this team will last forever. The Burgh will always be home.
"Love Yinz"
