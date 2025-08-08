Livvy Dunne Playfully Adds to Pirates' Paul Skenes' Stats
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Paul Skenes dominated in his most recent outing, catching the eyes of girlfriend Livvy Dunne.
Skenes threw six scoreless innings in the 7-0 shutout of the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 7, posting eight strikeouts over 97 pitches in the victory.
He brought his ERA down to 1.94 in 2025, the lowest in the MLB, in his 24th start of the season, which is one more than his rookie campaign in 2024.
Dunne commented on his low ERA on Twitter, adding onto it with a comment on her boyfriend's appearance, which she had nothing but praise for.
Skenes and Dunne started dating back at LSU, and the two have been inseparable ever since, prominently featuring in GQ magazine, with the couple wearing designer clothes and taking photos in a rare snowstorm in Baton Rouge.
Dunne was the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, including 5.3 million followers on Instagram and eight million followers on TikTok. She just finished her fifth season with LSU gymnastics, where they finished third at the National Championships.
She helped LSU win their first National Title in the 2023-24 season, as well as setting a career-high of 9.900 on floor twice. She also spent time o the U.S. National Team back in 2017. That marked her final season of competitive gymnastics, as she chose to retire from the sport following the conclusion of the season.
Skenes dominated at LSU, winning a National Title, was the first overall pick by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft, then won National League Rookie of the Year in 2024.
Accompanying him at most his starts is Dunne, who outside of her work, dedicates her time to supporting her boyfriend pitch across the MLB.
Skenes has excelled again in 2025, with the lowest ERA (1.94), tied for the second lowest opposing batting average (.192), third most innings pitched (144.0), fourth lowest WHIP (0.93) and tied for fifth in strikeouts (162).
He started for the National League in the 2025 All-Star Game, striking out two batters and getting a groundout in his sole inning of work.
Skenes became the first pitcher ever that started two consecutive All-Star Games in their first two seasons in the MLB and also just the fifth player ever. He also became the second Pirates pitcher that started two All-Star Games, with Bob Friend doing so in 1956 and 1960.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates