Ke’Bryan Hayes Reflects on Pirates Career
PITTSBURGH — The past week provided a massive change for Ke'Bryan Hayes, who had spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Pirates up until that point.
The Pirates dealt Hayes in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on July 30, bringing back shortstop prospect Sammy Stafura and left-handed relief pitcher Taylor Rogers, who the Pirates would flip in. a trade with the Chicago Cubs on July 31 for an outfielder prospect.
Hayes had spent his entire professional baseball career with the Pirates, who took him with the 32nd overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, Texas.
There wasn't much difference for Hayes the day he got traded than any other game day. He focused on his routine and got ready the way he knows how, awaiting the final game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Hayes had heard rumors of a trade going, but stuck to his plan per usual, until third base coach Mike Rabelo called him in.
"We had that day game in San Fran and I was in the weight room, just kinda doing all my prep stuff that I do. [Mike] Rabelo came and got me, and said Donny [Kelly] needed to talk to me. When I went in, Ben [Cherington] was on the phone and he let me know that I was getting traded to the Reds. Not a whole lot was said over the phone. Kinda, in my head, in a way, because of the reports and stuff, knew there may be a chance I got traded..."
The move was sudden for Hayes and immediately changed his schedule, which made it a bit unnerving when he first heard the news.
Hayes spoke to some of his teammates in the clubhouse, but moved on quickly, making his next stop in Cincinnati.
“Yeah, I guess. I’m kind of super low key," Hayes said. "Since I’ve gotten over there, I’ve tried to get over there as fast as I could and I was able to play that next day. For me, I just focus on going out there and helping my team win. It’s definitely in the back of your mind. I guess it is better that it’s happened so soon. Get all that stuff out of the way and get back to playing.”
Hayes joined up with the Reds quickly and played the next day, hitting a three-run home run in his debut vs. the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park on July 31.
He made his return to Pittsburgh for a four-game series with the Pirates starting on Aug. 7, giving him a chance to move all his belongings out and complete his full move.
It marked his first time back since the trade and put him in a different dugout, one he had only been once, which came in an exhibition game before he was with the Pirates at the MLB level.
Hayes praised the Reds for making his transition simple and that his time playing in the same division made it easy to talk with players he was already familiar with.
“At the end of the day, the reason I signed a contract here in Pittsburgh was I wanted to be here, and maybe play here my whole career," Hayes said. "But baseball is a business at the end of the day and some things have to happen. I ended up getting traded to the Reds, and so far it’s been great.
"They’ve made the transition pretty easy for me and some of the guys I already knew from playing over the years and some I knew from talking to them in games, playing in the division a lot. It’s been great over here and they’ve welcomed me with big arms.
"We’re kinda in the hunt for some playoff contention, so that’s been my biggest thing, being out there, making plays and putting up good at-bats to help us win.”
Hayes slashed .254/.307/.369 for an OPS of .676 in his six seasons and 576 games with the Pirates, with 554 hits, 101 doubles, 16 triples, 39 home runs, 212 RBIs and 157 walks to 480 strikeouts.
He pledged his future to the Pirates by signing an eight-year, $70 million contract extension on April 7, 2022, which could've kept him with the franchise through the end of the decade.
Hayes also won a Gold Glove with the Pirates back in 2023 and will most likely win his second in 2025, leading all third baseman with 16 outs above average and 12 runs prevented.
There were many great moments for Hayes, including his debut on Sept. 1, 2020, hitting his first home run in the 8-7 loss in extra innings to the Cubs at PNC Park.
But what Hayes will miss most of all is the camaraderie he had with his fellow teammates and the memories he made with them throughout his five years with the Pirates.
"I think, for sure, definitely making my debut, even though it was in COVID," Hayes said. "Just kinda thinking back to how far I came, working through the minor leagues, that was a very special day for me. I think just, if I had to pick one favorite memory, I mean, I feel like I created a lot of fun memories, whether it been on the field or off the field. I wouldn't say I had a specific one. There's a lot of stuff happens in clubhouses, on road trips. I wouldn't say I have a specific one."
Hayes now moves to a different situation entirely this season, going from one of the worst teams in baseball in the Pirates, who are 50-66 overall, to the Reds, who are 60-56 overall and 3.5 games back of a National League Wild Card spot.
The latest the Pirates were in playoff contention during Hayes' tenure came in early August 2024, but he had dealt with back issues most of the season and missed the last month and a half.
Hayes has enjoyed his time with Cincinnati so far and is excited for a playoff race, something he'll experience for the first time.
"It feels good," Hayes said. "To be in contention, especially late in the year. Everyone here, the players and stuff, feel like they're kinda, how they're going about the days, they're keeping it loose. They also want to win games and stuff like that, but so far it's been great. We've been in a lot of good games. Got to go down there to Bristol, experience that. Everything's been good."
