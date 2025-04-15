Pirates Make Multiple Changes vs. Nationals
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made a change to their outfield, ahead of their second game vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
Jack Suwinski will start in left field and hit fifth in the lineup for the Pirates after not playing in the series opener. This is his third time starting in left field, last doing so vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at home on April 8, and his 10th start of the season.
Tommy Pham will move to right field from left field and take Andrew McCutchen's place. He also moves up one spot in the lineup to sixth from seventh.
The Pirates will also make a change at catcher, with Henry Davis coming in for Endy Rodríguez and htting ninth.
Rodríguez suffered a right index finger laceration in the series opener vs. the Nationals, after Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes threw a curveball that bounced up and hit his throwing hand.
Pirates manager removed Rodríguez after just two batters and put in Davis, who would catch the rest of the game.
Shelton said after the game that since Rodríguez got stitches, he'll likely go on the Injured List. The Pirates also reportedly put Abraham Gutierrez on their taxi squad, as they need depth at catcher.
Oneil Cruz will lead off for the second straight game, after missing the previous three with a finger injury, that prevented him from batting.
Bryan Reynolds stays at designated hitter, as he has a teres major muscle strain, which is keeping him from fielding. He will stay at second in the lineup.
Third Baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes will hit third in the lineup after hitting fifth in the series opener. Enmanuel Valdez stays at first base and fourth in the lineup for the second straight game.
Second baseman Adam Frazier and shortstop Isiah-Kiner Falefa will move up one spot in the lineup to seventh and eighth from last night's game.
Right-handed pitcher Mitch Keller gets his fourth start of the season, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Starting Lineup vs. the Washington Nationals
CF Oneil Cruz
DH Bryan Reynolds
3B Ke'Bryan Hayes
1B Enmanuel Valdez
LF Jack Suwinski
RF Tommy Pham
2B Adam Frazier
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
C Henry Davis
