Pirates Catcher Gets Locker at PNC Park
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a new name on a locker in their clubhouse at PNC Park, ahead of their next game vs. the Washington Nationals.
Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported that catcher Abraham Gutierrez has a locker in the Pirates clubhouse.
The Pirates haven't officially made any roster moves, but Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates are recalling right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart from Triple-A Indianapolis, as they place catcher Endy Rodríguez on the Injured List with a right finger laceration.
Stumpf later reported that Gutierrez is on the taxi squad, which is an informal term for players who shift between the MLB and Triple-A in the minors, depending on the needs of the franchise. It is also known as the 26th man rule, as MLB teams historically had a 25-man roster limit.
Rodríguez left the series opener vs. the Nationals on April 14 after just the second batter, as Pirates right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes threw a curveball that bounced up and hit his right hand.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton took Rodríguez out and put in Henry Davis, who would play catcher the rest of the game.
Rodríguez got stitches in his right finger and will miss some time before he can come back and play again.
The Pirates have had injury problems at catcher, with Joey Bart leaving vs. the Cincinnati Reds on April 11 with lower back discomfort.
Shelton said before the series opener that Bart caught bullpen and is available, as they never placed him on the Injured List.
Gutierrez will serve as the third catcher on the Pirates, or potentially the backup until Bart is fully healthy.
He came to the Pirates on July 30, 2021 from the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade, which saw left-handed pitcher Braeden Ogle go the other way.
Gutierrez played with the Single-A Bradenton Marauders the rest of the 2021 season, before spending the 2022 season with the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, slashing .257/.356./411 with 97 hits, 22 doubles, 12 home runs and 56 RBIs.
He started out 2023 with Greensboro, before earning promotion to the Double-A Altoona Curve on June 6. He would play in 33 games, before going on the 7-day Injured List on July 28 then 60-day Injured List on Aug. 4.
Gutierrez dealt with more injuries last season, playing in just 44 games for Altoona. He started out this season with Indianapolis, with five hits in 13 at-bats in five games.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates