Pirates Reliever Duo Making Big Step During Rehab
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have two relievers who are made an important step back from long-term injuries.
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk reported that both right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence and left-handed relief pitcher Tim Mayza both will begin throwing sides and bullpen sessions, according to Greg McAfee of DK Pittsburgh Sports.
The Pirates placed Mayza on the 15-day Injured List on April 19 and then transferred him to the 60-day Injured List on April 25.
Tomczyk said back on April 23 that Mayza suffered injuries to his left latissimus dorsi muscle and his teres major muscle, both in the shoulder that make it difficulty to throw. The Pirates also placed him on a no-throw status for the next six weeks, which marked the first week of June.
Lawrence went on the 15-day Injured List, retroactive to April 23, with right elbow inflammation. The Pirates then transferred him from the 15-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List on May 3.
Both players resumed throwing back on June 12 and have thrown out to 120 feet during their rehab.
Mayza made seven appearances out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season, with a 2.89 ERA in 9.1 innings pitched, allowing nine hits, posting eight strikeouts to one walk, with an opposing batting average of .243.
The Pirates signed Mayza on a minor league contract on Jan. 27 and he made the opening day roster out of Spring Training. He spent last season with the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lawrence excelled with the Pirates out of the bullpen so far in 2025, with an 0.79 ERA in 11 appearances and 11.1 innings pitched, allowing just five hits and six walks, while posting 15 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .139.
The Pirates claimed Lawrence off of Waivers on March 3, after the Colorado Rockies designated him for assignment on March 1. He pitched in six games in spring training, with an 0-2 record and a 7.50 ERA over 6.0 innings of work.
Mayza and Lawrence are two of a few injuries the Pirates have had to their bullpen. This includes left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki, who went on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation and right-handed pitcher Chase Shugart, who went on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation on June 8.
Right-handed relief pitchers Dauri Moreta and Colin Holderman finished their rehab assignments recently after injuries and are currently with Triple-A Indianapolis.
Pittsburgh currently has a bullpen of left-handed pitchers in Génesis Cabrera and Caleb Ferguson, plus right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Carmen Mlodzinski and Dennis Santana.
