Pirates Nearing Historic Losing Streak
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates lost to the San Diego Padres Wednesday afternoon 8-2, making it their 10th straight game they suffered defeat in.
The losing streak started with a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at home on Aug. 3 and has continued through Wednesday. They would suffer an ensuing sweep to the Padres at home the following series and then the Dodgers and the Padres on the road these past six games.
It has also completely taken the Pirates out of a chance for competing for a wild card spot. They went from 56-54 and only a few games out, to now 56-64 and bottom of the National League Central Divison.
The Pirates also led late in the game in three of the first four losses, with two blown saves in the first series against the Padres.
Recent losses have seen the Pirates play less competitvely against better competition, but also due to continued defeats lowering morale and playing standards.
History of Pittsburgh Pirates Losing Streaks
The Pirates current 10-game losing streak ranks tied for No. 14 all-time for the most consecutive losses in franchise history, with 13 prior 10-game losing streaks. This is the fifth time this century and the third time this decade they've lost 10 straight games, doing so in 2023 and 2021.
Pittsburgh has had an 11-game losing streak three times, 12-game losing streak five times, 13-game losing streak three times, a 14-game losing streak once and the franchise record of 23 straight defeats coming in 1890, when the team had the name the Alleghenys.
The only longer losing streaks than this one in the 21st century, was a 12-game losing streak in 2010, when the team finished with a 57-105 record, worst in MLB, and a 13-game losing streak in 2006, with the Pirates having a 67-95 record.
This 10-game losing streak is more reminiscent of the 2011 one, when the team was 47-43 at the All-Star break, but finished the season 72-90.
Pirates Upcoming Schedule
The Pirates return to PNC Park where they take on the Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners are 63-58 and fighting with the Houston Astros for the top of the American League West Division.
Pittsburgh then plays the reigning World Series Champions in the Texas Rangers, who have struggled this season and are 56-65 overall.
The Pirates could break the 14-game losing streak, set between the 1954-55 seasons, and would need to suffer another sweep to the Mariners and lose the first two to the Rangers.
Pittsbrugh also has the opportunity to get some wins for the home fans and try to finish their season on the right track, but with the way the team is playing right now, there isn't an end in sight to this losing streak.
