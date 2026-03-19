Braxton Ashcraft Stars as Pirates Defeat Tigers

PITTSBURGH — Braxton Ashcraft is a key part of the Pittsburgh Pirates starting rotation and he showed exactly why in his most recent Spring Training start.

Ashcraft had his best outing in the Grapefruit League, guiding the Pirates to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla. and displayed his talents with just one week away from Opening Day.

He threw 5.1 innings, allowing just five hits and an unearned run, while posting eight strikeouts over 81 pitches, as he dominated Tigers hitters throughout his start.

Those eight strikeouts also tied the most for a Pirates pitcher in Spring Training with fellow right-handed starter in Bubba Chandler, who did so against the Atlanta Braves at home on March 12.

His unearned run also came off an error from Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz , who misplaced a flyball, which then came home after he gave up a single in second at-bat that followed.

Ashcraft hadn't started in 12 days since March 6, but still went his furthest in a Spring Training outing, last throwing three innings each in his past two starts and two innings in his first start.

The Pirates need Ashcraft performing at a high level throughout 2026, if they want a postseason spot, and this start will give them great confidence he can do exactly that.

How Else the Pirates Beat the Tigers

Ashcraft had a slightly troubling start in the first inning, as he hit a batter and gave up a single, but also posted three strikeouts.

The Pirates offense eventually got going in the bottom of the second inning, as right fielder Nick Yorke got hit by a pitch from Tigers right-handed starting pitcher Casey Mize and then both third baseman Tyler Callihan and Joey Bart singled, which scored Yorke to make it 1-0.

Mize then threw a wild pitch and shortstop Konnor Griffin walked for the first time in the Grapefruit League and loaded the bases.

Mar 1, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cruz took advantage of this with a sacrifice fly, scoring Callihan and doubling the Pirates lead at 2-0.

Callihan came through for the Pirates again, as he led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run off a 91.1 mph fastball in the top of the zone, to make it a 3-0 lead.

This marked the first home run for Callihan with the Pirates in Spring Training and his second overall, as he joined the team in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on March 4.

Pittsburgh also got a good showing from their bullpen, with 3.2 scoreless innings to finish off the win over Detroit.

Right-handed pitchers in Jacob Deese, 17th round pick in 2022 MLB Draft, relieved Ashcraft in the sixth inning and got the last two outs, Dennis Santana threw a scoreless seventh inning and then non-roster invitee Carson Fulmer got the save with two scoreless innings himself.

This marked the first appearance for Santana since returning from the World Baseball Classic, as he represented Team Dominican Republic, who made it to the semifinals.

Pittsburgh improves to 16-9 in the Grapefruit League and ends a three-game losing streak, giving them the second-most wins in the league so far.

Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates!