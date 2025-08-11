Pirates' Oneil Cruz Not in Lineup vs. Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates don't have one of their top players in the lineup ahead of their series opener vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz won't start vs. the Brewers, with Alexander Canario taking over in his place and batting sixth in the lineup. This marks the first game that Cruz hasn't started since Aug. 6 in the series finale vs. the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park.
Milwaukee has left-handed pitcher José Quintana, who played for the Pirates in 2022, starting this game, which made changes to the lineup overall.
The Giants had left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray start in that series finale that Cruz didn't start, with Canario taking his place that day as well.
Cruz has struggled against southpaws all season, slashing .110/.219/.190 for an OPS of .409, with manager Don Kelly likely wanting a better option at the plate.
Another change made due to a left-handed pitcher starting for the Brewers includes Liover Peguero taking over at first base from Spencer Horwitz and leading off for the Pirates.
Peguero is the backup first baseman and has started three prior games at first in place of Horwitz, who has slashed .156/.250/.281 for an OPS of .531 against lefties in 2025.
Andrew McCutchen comes back in at designated hitter, batting fifth for his fifth consecutive start, and Bryan Reynolds, a switch hitter, moves back to right field in place of Jack Suwinski. a left-handed batter, staying at third in the lineup.
Joey Bart is the only other change, coming in for Henry Davis at catcher and batting seventh for the Pirates.
Tommy Pham stays in left field and second in the lineup, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Nick Gonzales continues on at second base, but moves up one spot to fourth in the lineup, Jared Triolo stays at shortstop, but moves down one spot to eighth in the lineup, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa plays third base and bats ninth for the second straight game, rounding out the Pirates' infield.
Left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney starts for the Pirates in this one and makes his 23rd start of 2025.
Heaney had one of his worst outings of the season in his last meeting with the Brewers on June 24 at American Family Field, giving up three home runs and seven earned runs over four innings in the 9-3 defeat.
His last start came against the San Francisco Giants at PNC Park on Aug. 6, where he allowed just a solo home run, but had a solid outing over 4.2 innings and 76 pitches thrown in the 4-2 loss.
Heaney 5-9 in 2025 over 23 appearances and 22 starts, with a 4.77 ERA over 115.0 innings pitched, 80 strikeouts to 36 walks, a .250 opposing batting average and a 1.27 WHIP. His 22 home runs allowed rank tied for the eighth most in the MLB.
First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. (EST).
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the MIlwaukee Brewers
1B Liover Peguero
LF Tommy Pham
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Alexander Canario
C Joey Bart
SS Jared Triolo
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
