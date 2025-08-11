Pirates Send Relief Pitcher Down to Minors
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates made recent changes to their bullpen, including sending down one of their relief pitchers to the minor leagues.
Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported that the Pirates are optioning right-handed relief pitcher Dauri Moreta to Triple-A Indianapolis, making room for fellow right-handed relief pitcher Chase Shugart, who they're activating off the 15-day injured list.
The Pirates recently recalled Moreta on August 2, marking his first time back at the MLB level since the end of the 2023 season.
Moreta missed all of 2024, after suffering a ligament injury in his right elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery.
He made five appearances out of the bullpen with the Pirates in the nine days that he was with the team, finishing with a 1-0 record, a 3.86 ERA over 4.2 innings pitched, posting seven strikeouts to one walk, a .176 opposing batting average and a 0.86 WHIP.
Moreta made his last appearance for the Pirates in the 14-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds in the series finale on Aug. 10. He gave up a single to right fielder Noelvi Marte and then a two-run home to first baseman Spencer Steer in the top of the seventh inning.
That marked the only runs he gave up during his recent stint with the Pirates, posting four scoreless outings, allowing just a hit and a walk, and also earning the win in the 6-5 comeback victory over the San Francisco Giants in the series opener at PNC Park on August 4.
Moreta started his first rehab assignment with Single-A Bradenton on April 29. He pitched in two games, starting one contest, and allowing one hit in two innings of work.
The Pirates then moved Moreta to Indianapolis for another rehab assignment on May 6. He made 16 relief appearances, with four holds, two blown save opportunities, a 3.07 ERA over 14.2 innings 20 strikeouts to 12 walks, a .200 opposing batting average and a 1.50 WHIP, before they ended his rehab assignment on June 16.
He stayed in Triple-A during that time and has a 3-0 record in 31 relief appearances this season, with a 2.56 ERA over 31.2 innings pitched, 48 strikeouts to 19 walks, a .191 opposing batting average and a 1.26 WHIP.
The Pirates landed Moreta in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds on Nov. 18, 2022, as they sent shortstop Kevin Newman in exchange.
Moreta had a strong 2023 season, with a 5-2 record in 55 games, a 3.72 ERA over 58.0 innings pitched, 76 strikeouts to 24 walks an an opposing batting average of .187.
The Pirates now have a bullpen consisting of seven right-handed pitchers in Braxton Ashcraft, Isaac Mattson Carmen Mlodzinski, Kyle Nicolas, Cam Sanders, Dennis Santana and Shugart, as well as one left-handed pitcher in Ryan Borcuki.
