Pirates Star Returns From Injured List
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will finally get back one of their top players, after almost two weeks out with an injury.
The Pirates announced amongst a slew of roster moves, that they ended the rehab assignment of a center fielder Oneil Cruz and activated him off from the concussion injured list.
Cruz was already with the Pirates ahead the series opener vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Aug. 25, with a locker in the clubhouse, but the Pirates hadnt' activated him yet, making his return official now.
They also optioned outfielder Ronny Simon back to Triple-A Indianapolis, who they recalled following Cruz's injury, making room on the 26-man roster. The Pirates also designated left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney for assignment, making room on the 40-man roster for Cruz.
Cruz collided with left fielder Jack Suwinski after diving for a ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz in the bottom of the fourth inning at American Family Field in a 14-0 loss on Aug. 12.
He went first with the dive and then Suwinski came in, as Cruz hit his face right into Suwinski's chest. Cruz stayed in the game, but then Tommy Pham came in and pinch-hit for him in the top of the sixth inning, ending his outing.
The Pirates placed Cruz on the seven-day concussion list back on Aug. 13 and he missed the past 11 games.
Cruz started his rehab assignment with Double-A Altoona on Aug. 23 and played two games before returning to the Pirates.
He hit an RBI-triple, 111 mph off the bat, in the bottom of the fifth inning and then scored off an RBI-single from shortstop Konnor Griffin, in the 4-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phills at Peoples Natural Gas Park in the first game.
Cruz then drove in two RBIs in the second game on Aug. 24, on a ground out and his second walk of the game, which came with the bases loaded.
This marked the first time that Cruz has gone on the injured list this season and the first time since April 11, 2023, when he suffered a left ankle fracture that kept him out the rest of that campaign.
Cruz has dealt with some injury issues this season, but nothing as serious as this. He most recently left a game vs. the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on July 12, after limping following hitting a single. He left the game and didn't start on July 13, but would return that game as a pinch-hitter.
He also made a steal attempt late vs. the Atlanta Braves at PNC Park on May 10, but didn't slide head first normally and pulled up, ending up dealing with lower back discomfort and departing the game.
Cruz missed the next four games, but returned vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 16.
He has struggled from the plate this season, slashing .207/.304/.398 for an OPS of .702, with 81 hits in 392 at-bats, 17 doubles, two triples, a team-high 18 home runs, 51 RBIs, 54 walks to 145 strikeouts and 34 stolen bases on 38 attempts.
The Pirates currently have outfielders on their roster in Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen, utility man Liover Peguero, Cruz, Pham and Suwinski.
