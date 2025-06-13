Pirates Outlast Cubs in Extra Innings
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates struggled offensively, but did just enough, rewarding a strong team pitching performance in a 2-1 win in extra innings at Wrigley Field.
The Pirates even up the series with the win, after losing 3-2 the night previously, and get their second win of the season vs. the Cubs, earning a 4-3 victory on April 30 at PNC Park.
Pittsburgh improves to 29-42 overall and 10-23 on the road, while Chicago falls to 42-28 overall and 21-12 at home.
The Pirates struggled offensively through the first five innings against Cubs right-handed starting pitcher Cade Horton, who allowed just two hits and no walks.
A two-out double from right fielder Bryan Reynolds in the top of the first inning and then both a single from first baseman Spencer Horwitz and a walk from second baseman Nick Gonzales in the top of the fourth inning.
Pirates star right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes gave up a single in the bottom of the first inning, but would post three strikeouts over two innings, shutting down the Cubs.
Skenes allowed a single to Cubs catcher Reese McGuire and walked left fielder Ian Happ in the bottom of the third inning, but would get back-to-back flyouts from designated hitter Kyle Tucker and right fielder Seiya Suzuki.
He also allowed a two-out double to Cubs first baseman Michael Busch in the bottom of the fourth inning, but got second baseman Nico Hoerner to ground out to end that inning as well.
Skenes got the first two outs of the bottom of the fifth inning, before walking Happ.
He then allowed a double to Tucker, with Happ going all the way from first base and heading home to score.
Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz got the ball to the cut-off man, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who then threw Happ easily out at home, with catcher Henry Davis having plenty of time to tag him out.
Skenes ran up a high pitch count, 95 pitches, ending his outing after just five innings. He allowed four hits, two walks and posted five strikeouts, allowing no runs.
Cruz ledoff the top of the sixth inning with a single and then stole his 25th base of the season. Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen would also ground out, but moved Cruz to third base.
The Pirates didn't score any runs in the inning, as Reynolds struckout and then Horwitz grounded out to end the inning, after a pitching change with left-hander Caleb Thielbar coming in for Horton.
Right-handed pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski made his first appearance for the Pirates in bottom of the sixth inning since his last start vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 17.
He initially gave up back-to-back singles to Suzuki and center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, but forced shortstop Dansby Swanson into a double play and then a fly out from Busch, ending the inning.
Second baseman Adam Frazier hit a one-out single in the top of the seventh inning. Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes worked a 3-1 count and looked like he would walk after a fastball far off the plate on the fifth pitch, but home plate umpire Dan Bellino called it a strike.
Hayes then struckout and Frazier went on a steal attempt, but Hoerner tagged him out for the double play. Hoerner did step on Frazier's left hand, but second base umpire Phil Cuzzi didn't see it and called him out.
Mlodzinski allowed another leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning to Hoerner, but got out unscathed by striking out third baseman Matt Shaw, gettting McGuire to fly out and a line out from Happ.
Davis ledoff the top of the eighth inning with a rip of the first pitch from Cubs right-hander Brad Keller that hit off the left field wall, just missing a home run, for a double.
Kiner-Falefa would bunt, moving Davis to third base and then Cruz hit a ball and sent his bat flying. Keller got the chopper and threw it home, but it hit off of Davis, who scored and gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead.
Left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson came in for the Pirates in the bottom of the eighth inning and immeditately walked Tucker and allowed a single to Suzuki.
Crow-Armstrong grounded a ball to Gonzales at second base, who chested it and only tagged Suzuki, missing the double play, allowing Tucker to make it to third base.
Pirates right-handed pitcher David Santana came in and got a grounder, but Crow-Armstrong previously stole second base, nullifying hte double play. Hayes tagged out Crow-Armstrong, but Tucker scored and tied it, 1-1.
Horwitz ledoff the top of the ninth inning with a walk, but Gonzales grounded into a double play and Frazier struckout.
Santana stayed on for the bottom of the ninth inning and got three quick outs, sending the game into extra innings.
Hayes hit a slow roller down the third base line and got into second base safely for a leadoff single in the top of the 10th inning.
Davis put two bunt attempts down, but both went foul for two strikes. Frazier, who started at second base, and Hayes both stole third base and second base respectively during the at-bat, and Cubs left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz walked Davis, loading the bases.
Kiner-Falefa would come through, as he hit a deep fly ball, that scored Frazier, giving the Pirates a 2-1 lead, and moved Hayes to third base.
Cruz hit a bouncer right to Pomeranz, who would help turn a double play and keep the Pirates from adding on to their lead.
Right-handed pitcher David Bednar came on in the bottom of the 10th inning and got Happ to ground out to Hayes, holding pinch-runner Jon Berti at second base.
Bednar then got Tucker to pop up for the second out and faced Suzuki, who came in 5-for-13 against Bednar all-time, who he got an easy ground out from, earning his 10th save of the season in the Pirates victory.
The Pirates will look to take a lead in the series in the next game against the Cubs on June 14. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST).
