Pirates' Paul Skenes Joins Pat McAfee's 'Big Day Aht'
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Paul Skenes met with Pittsburgh native Pat McAfee at an event he hosted in the city.
McAfee hosted his "Big Night Aht" at PPG Paints Arena to a crowd of 12,508 people, who watched him put on a variety show television, as he discussed growing up in Pittsburgh, speaking on playing sports and also the sports in the city.
The WWE announcer and ESPN commentator, who hosts the Pat McAfee show, brought along a number of guests, including Skenes, plus rappers in Wiz Khalifa, also a Pittsburgh native, and Snoop Dogg, plus comedian Shane Gillis.
Skenes was the second athlete that McAfee brought up, along with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
When Skenes came up, Pirates fans started chanting, "Sell the team," which took place constantly during the first two series at PNC Park, as local fans showed their anger towards owner Bob Nutting for a lack of success.
Skenes, who has shown support for the Pirates ownership and management, made a speech inspite of the fans in the crowd, letting them know that he loves the fan, wants to win and wants the fans along with him and the team when he do that.
"Yeah, I haven't even been here a year and this is an awesome city, "Skenes said. "I haven't played everywhere in the league, I haven't gone to every park, but the fans here, the park, the city, the character is like none other. And you guys deserve to win. We deserve to win..."
Skenes also participated in a throwing contest, where he had to throw a football threw a circle. He missed the first one, which would've given someone in the crowd a chance to win $1 million. He also missed his second chance, which would've given someone in the crowd a chance to win $500,000.
Skenes has started three games so far this season, with a 1-1 record, a 3.44 ERA in 18.1 innings pitched, 20 walks to three strikeouts and holding opposing hitters to a .179 batting average.
His best performance of the season came against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 2. He threw102 pitches over seven innings, allowing no earned runs or walks and just three hits, while striking out six batters in the 4-2 win for Pittsburgh.
Skenes starred at LSU in 2023, after transferring from Air Force. He had a 13-2 record in 19 starts, 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings pitched, gave up just 23 earned runs and seven earned runs, while making 209 strikeouts to just 20 walks, leading the program to a national title that season.
He would enter the 2023 MLB Draft, where the Pirates took him with the No. 1 overall pick. He also signed with the franchise on a $9.2 million signing bonus, the highest ever given to a player at the time.
Skenes dominated in the minor leagues and soon made it up to the majors on May 11 of the 2024 season.
He started 23 games, had a 1.96 ERA in 133.0 innings pitched, allowed just 29 earned runs, 94 hits, six home runs and 32 walks, while making 170 strikeouts and holding opposing hitting to a .198 batting average. He also had a 11.50 K/9 and a WHIP of 0.95.
He was the first member of the Pirates to start for the National League in the All-Star Game since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975, 49 years ago. He was also just the fifth rookie to start an All-Star game, with Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers doing so in 1995, en route to winning NL Rookie of the Year.
Skenes won NL Rookie of the Year, made the All-MLB First Team and finished third in the NL CY Young Award voting.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates