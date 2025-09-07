Pirates' Konnor Griffin Reaches Milestone with Latest HR
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect Konnor Griffin has displayed his great hitting skills throughout his first professional season in 2025, especially with his power.
Griffin, playing for Double-A Altoona, crushed a home run off of Richmond left-handed pitcher John Michael Bertrand, sending an 86 mph breaking ball way out into left field past the bleachers at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
That home run marked the 20th of his season and his fourth with Altoona since his promotion on Aug. 18 from High-A Greensboro.
Griffin hit two home runs in his first career multi-home run game and drove in a career-high seven RBIs in the 14-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on the road on Aug, 29 and then hit a solo home run in the 8-0 win in the series finale on Aug. 31.
He hit nine home runs in 50 games with Single-A Bradenton then seven home runs with Greensboro, as he has had a strong season in terms of his power.
Griffin has done well with Altoona, slashing .309/.420/.564 for an OPS of .984 in 15 games, with 17 hits in 55 at-bats, two doubles, the four home runs, 18 RBIs, six walks to 15 strikeouts and six stolen bases.
He has also led the Curve to an 11-6 record since his promotion, which puts them at 37-29 overall in the second half of the season and 4.5 games ahead in first place, trending towards a spot in the playoffs.
Griffin excelled with Greensboro, slashing .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
He started off with Bradenton in 2025, slashing .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932 in 50 games, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts.
Griffin ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League before his promotion to Greensboro, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
The Pirate selected Griffin with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson, Miss. They signed him for $6,216,600, convincing him to forgo his commitment to LSU.
He has made great strides in just his first season out of high school, including representing the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball.
Both MLB Pipeline and Baseball America named Griffin as the top prospect in all of baseball in recent re-rankings, putting great expectations on the youngster.
Griffin has slashed .329/.415/.529 for an OPS of .944 in 116 games in 2025, with 150 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs, 90 RBIs, 49 walks to 114 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 76 attempts.
