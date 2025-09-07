Pirates Bats Lifeless in Loss to Brewers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates had an awful showing from the plate and suffered a 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park.
The Pirates make it back-to-back defeats, as they also lost the series opener to the Brewers, 5-2 on Sept. 6, after seven straight wins at home dating back to the last home stand.
This marks seven straight defeats for the Pirates against the Brewers this season, losing the past five games before this at American Family Field, and drop to 3-8 on the season against their divisional foe.
Pittsburgh drops to 64-79 overall and 42-32 at home, while Milwaukee improves to 88-55 overall, the best record in the MLB, and 42-29 on the road.
Pirates right-handed starting pitcher Mitch Keller gave up a leadoff double to Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick in the top of the first inning.
Keller held the Brewers scoreless, getting left fielder Jackson Chourio to fly out, second baseman Brice Turang to ground out then catcher William Contreras to fly out.
Designated hitter Bryan Reynolds hit a single with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Pirates struggled massively against Brewers right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
Woodruff baffled Pirates batters throughout, retiring 15 consecutive batters after Reynolds, before giving up a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning to shortstop Jared Triolo. He finished with just two hits allowed over six scoreless innings, eight strikeouts over
Keller did well through most of his outing, throwing two more scoreless innings and then getting the first two outs of the fourth inning.
He would give up a single to Contreras and then a two-run home run to designated hitter Jake Bauers, who hit a 94.2 mph fastball and sent it 382 feet into the right field bleachers, putting the Brewers up 2-0.
Keller gave up a double to Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn in the next at-bat, but then got third baseman Caleb Durbin to ground out and kept it a two-run game.
He retired the next seven batters, before hitting Vaughn with a pitch with one out in the top of the seventh inning.
Keller ended his outing after that at-bat, finishing with five hits and two earned runs allowed over 6.1 innings pitched, with four strikeouts. He earned his 17th quality start with this performance, putting him at 11th most in the MLB this season.
Reynolds hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Pirates their first runner in scoring position.
Left fielder Tommy Pham flew out, but not far enough for Reynolds to tag and move up to third base. Second baseman Nick Gonzales grounded out, center fielder Oneil Cruz walked to keep the inning alive, but Nick Yorke popped out and ended the inning.
Right-handed relief pitcher Kyle Nicolas got three outs, before Pirates manager Don Kelly brought left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk in with one out in the top of the eighth inning.
Sisk struggled, giving up a single to Frelick and then a two-run home run to Chourio, doubling the Brewers lead over the Pirates at 4-2
He almost gave up more runs, as he gave up a single to Turang and hit Contreras with a pitch, but struck out both pinch-hitter Danny Jansen and Vaughn.
Pirates catcher Henry Davis led off the bottom of the eighth inning with a walk, third baseman Cam Devanney lined out, then shortstop Jared Triolo walked, putting two runners on with one out
The Pirates didn't take advantage, as pinch-hitter Alexander Canario hit into a double play, ending the inning.
Reynolds walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth for the Pirates. Pham struck out, then Gonzales hit a ground-rule double, moving to Reynolds to third base with one out.
Cruz ended the shutout for the Pirates, grounding out, but scoring Reynolds to trim the deficit to 4-1. Right fielder Nick Yorke struck out and ended the late comeback attempt from the home team.
The Pirates will look to avoid the sweep to the Brewers in the series finale on Sept. 7. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates