Pirates vs. Padres Starting in Rain Delay
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres will have to wait to begin the second game of the series at PNC Park.
The game is currently in a rain delay, with a batch of rain coming from the southwest blanketing Pittsburgh for much of the day.
First pitch was set for 4:05 p.m. and there is currently no official start time, as officials determine if and when this rain will end, allowing both teams to play baseball.
Accuweather.com shows breaks in the rain around 4-6 p.m., but also potential thunderstorms, which would delay the game even further, or even cancel it.
The Pittsburgh region has dealt with rain for the past week or so and forecasts show that it will continue the next week.
An historic storm passed through Western Pennsylvania, which stretched from the midwest through State Collge in the center of Pennsylvania, that saw heavy rain, but extreme winds, reaching 70-75 mph and even 90-95 mph in some places, resulting in downed trees and electrical lines.
More than 400,000 people in the Pittsburgh area lost power and many still don't have power, as electrical crews work 24/7 to restore power and collaborate with arborists/tree cutting services to safely get power back.
The Pirates and Padres started in a rain delay during the series opener on May 2, with first pitch moved back an hour and 10 minutes, from 6:40 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.
San Diego came out victorious in that one, 9-4, scoring three runs each in the fifth and eighth innings, en route to the win.
This is just the second rain delay for the Pirates this season, who have not had any cancellations so far.
Pittbsurgh currently sits 12-21, with six losses in their past eight games, five defeats in their past six games and back-to-back losses.
San Diego is 20-11 on the season and 1.5 games back from the Los Angeles Dodgers, who sit in first place in the National League West Division at 22-10 overall.
Pirates OnSI will provide updates on the start time or a potential cancellation when they come out.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates