Pirates' Konnor Griffin Earns Award Nomination
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates top prospect had an incredible first season of professional baseball, putting him amongst the best future players in the sport.
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com revealed the top three candidates for MiLB Hitting Prospect of the Year, which included Griffin, as well as Detroit Tigers top prospect in shortstop Kevin McGonigle, and St. Louis Cardinals top prospect in shortstop/second baseman JJ Wetherholt.
They will announce the winner on the MLB Network, during the MilB Awards Shows at 9:00 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Previous winners of the award include Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and more.
Mayo praised Grffin for his growth throughout his first season of professional baseball and that those adjustments put him on the track to becoming the top prospect in the game.
"The No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 Draft entered pro ball with the reputation of having perhaps the best all-around raw tools of anyone in his class, albeit with some questions about his hit tool/ability to make contact," Mayo wrote.
"Some mechanical adjustments at the plate helped him quell those concerns, and then some. The Pirates, who often will tread carefully with high school talent, had no choice but to send him to full-season ball to start the season after an impressive Spring Training.
"Griffin forced their hand twice more and he finished the year in the Double-A Eastern League playoffs at age 19, sitting atop MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list. His 165 wRC+was tops among all Minor Leaguers with at least 400 plate appearances, and he did all of that while playing a much better shortstop than expected, all but ending thoughts about him ending up in center field."
Grifin played with Single-A Bradenton at the start of 2025, where he slashed .338/.396/.536 for an OPS of .932, with 49 runs, 70 hits in 207 at-bats, 111 total bases, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 26 stolen bases on 30 attempts, 36 RBIs and 15 walks to 53 strikeouts in 2025.
He ranked amongst the best hitters in the Florida State League at the time of his promotion, leading with 207 at-bats, plus total bases, runs, hits and batting average, second in home runs, stolen bases and slugging percentage, tied for second in RBIs and OPS and seventh in on-base percentage.
Griffin earned promotion to High-A Greensboro on June 10 and continued his great play. He slashed .325/.432/.510 for an OPS of .942 in 51 games, with 63 hits in 194 at-bats, 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 RBIs, 28 walks to 46 strikeouts and 33 stolen bases on 40 attempts.
He had four multi-hit games of his first five contests he played with Greensboro showing his strengths at this level, while also hitting home runs in back-to-back games against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves on June 14 and June 15.
This earned Griffin South Atlantic League Player of the Week honors for his performances that week, putting him amongst the best in the division early on.
Griffin represented the Pirates at the Futures Game on July 12 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, featuring the best prospects in baseball, along with outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who both played for the National League.
He then moved up to Double-A Altoona on Aug. 18 and had a great finish to his regular season, slashing .337/.418/.542 for an OPS of .960 in 21 games, with 28 hits in 83 at-bats, two doubles, five home runs, 22 RBIs, seven walks to 23 strikeouts and six stolen bases on eight attempts.
Griffin also helped Altoona win the Eastern League Southwest Division second half title, putting them in the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
He finished the 2025 season with a slash line of .333/.415/.527 for an OPS of .942 in 122 games, 161 hits, 23 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 94 RBIs, 50 walks to 122 strikeouts and 65 stolen bases on 13 attempts.
MLB Pipeline, Baseball America, the Athletic and other outlets have Griffin as the top prospect in baseball and Pirates fans will hope he makes it up to the MLB level early next season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates