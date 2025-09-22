Pirates Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates will finally bring up one of their best pitching prospects before the end of the 2025 season.
Brent Martineau first reported that the Pirates called up left-handed pitching prospect Hunter Barco on Sept. 21. Both Alex Stumpf of MLB.com and Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also confirmed that report.
The Pirates will likely select Barco's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis, as he isn't on the 40-man roster. This will require them to designate a player for assignment, as they need a spot on the 40-man roster, then also to option a player from the 28-man MLB roster, giving Barco a spot on the Pirates.
José Negron of DK Pittsburgh Sports said that Barco may also join the team via taxi squad, which is an informal term for players who shift between the MLB and Triple-A in the minors, depending on the needs of the franchise. It is also known as the 26th man rule, as MLB teams historically had a 25-man roster limit.
Barco had a great start to 2025 with Double-A Altoona, with a 1-0 record in five starts while allowing no runs, nine hits, three hit batters and four walks, while posting 30 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .132 in the month of April.
He set a franchise record with the longest scoreless inning streak to start a season at 25.2 innings pitched. He also earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Month Award in April.
Barco earned promotion to Indianapolis on May 6, finishing with a 0.00 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched with Altoona, 34 strikeouts to seven walks, a .131 opposing batting average and a 0.70 WHIP.
He made 17 starts in 21 outings with Indianapolis before this impending call up, with a 3-1 record, a 3.79 ERA over 73.2 innings pitched, 82 strikeouts to 42 walks, a .215 opposing batting average and a 1.37 WHIP.
Barco missed some time on the 7-day injured list, which initially looked like a concerning injury, but only missed two weeks in May before coming back in June, after dealing with a mild shoulder strain.
The Pirates took Barco out of Florida with the 44th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
Barco underwent Tommy John surgery before the Pirates drafted him and he didn't make his first appearance in the minors until July 20, 2023 on a rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Pirates.
He made two starts and three appearances with the FCL Pirates before moving up to Single-A Bradenton, where he made six starts to end the season.
Barco spent most of 2024 with High-A Greensboro, where he had a 4-1 record in 16 appearances and 14 starts, a 3.34 ERA over 62.0 innings pitched, 77 strikeouts to 22 walks, a .207 opposing batting average and a 1.10 WHIP.
He earned promotion to Altoona on July 19, but a stress response in his left leg ended his season after just two starts at Double-A.
MLB Pipeline ranks Barco as 82nd best prospect in baseball, the fourth best prospect in the Pirates system, the second best pitching prospect behind right-hander Bubba Chandler, who is at the MLB level, and also as the best left-handed pitching prospect in the organization.
The Pirates have six games remaining, which includes a three-game series vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sept. 23-25, and another three-game series vs. the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Sept. 26-28.
Barco gives the Pirates an extra left-handed pitcher for those final contests, as reliever Evan Sisk is their only current southpaw on their pitching staff currently.
