Pirates' Rising Prospect Earns All-Star Honors
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Pirates rising prospect had a great year in 2025 and earned plaudits for it.
First baseman Callan Moss, who played with the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers, earned All-Star honors for his play in the Midwest League, with the Quad Cities River Bandits, the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
He was one of two Pirates prospects that earned All-Star honors, including both shortstop Konnor Griffin and outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez, who did so for the South Atlantic League, where Greensboro play in.
Moss joined the Pirates in a trade with the Royals ahead of the deadline on July 31, coming along with left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk, as the Pirates sent left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter the other way.
He excelled with Quad Cities before the trade, slashing .270/.372/.418 for an OPS of .790 in 92 games, with 89 hits, 22 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 70 RBIs and 53 walks to 87 strikeouts.
Moss then had an excellent rest of the season with Greensboro, slashing .339/.422/.571 for an OPS of .993 in 30 games, with 38 hits in 112 at-bats, eight doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs and 12 walks to 29 strikeouts.
He earned South Atlantic League Player of the Month honors for his performances in August with Greensboro.
Moss slashed .383/.442/.649 for an OPS of 1.091 in 24 games in August at High-A, with 36 hits in 94 at-bats, seven doubles, six home runs, 19 RBIs and seven walks to 22 strikeouts.
He had four three-hit games, the most for him in a game in August, scored RBIs in 13 games, while posting 21 hits in 24 games and in 13 consecutive contests to end the month.
Moss had a month-high three RBIs in the 27-4 win over the Asheville Tourists, the High-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, one of six players with multiple RBIs. He also had two RBIs in each of the previous two games vs. Asheville.
His play late in the season helped Greensboro win the South Atlantic League North Division Second Half Title, putting them in the playoffs.
Moss has taken a long journey to make it to this spot in his professional baseball career and still has quite a ways before he makes his impact at the MLB level.
He played for Seton Hall for his first two seasons in college, 2022 and 2023, then transferred to Division II program Saint Leo as a junior in 2024, where he batted .360/.473/.634 for an OPS of 1.107 in 48 games
Moss played with the Danville Otterbots in the Appalachian League that summer, slashing .371/.531/.724 for an OPS 1.254 in 33 games. His play helped Danville win the Appalachian League as well that season.
While no MLB team took Moss in the 2024 MLB Draft, that performance with Danville earned him a minor league contract with the Royals, who signed him on Aug. 6.
He spent the rest of 2024 with Single-A Columbia, where he slashed .339/.488/.452 for an OPS of .940 in 22 games, with 21 hits in 62 at-bats, one double, two home runs, seven RBIs and 18 walks to 12 strikeouts.
MLB Pipeline doesn't rank Moss on the top 30 Pirates prospects list, but his great play will likely earn him a spot in the next re-ranking.
