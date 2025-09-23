Pirates Make Late Lineup Scratch vs. Reds
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates changed their lineup late on prior to their series opener vs. the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
The Pirates announced that they took Joey Bart, who was starting at designated hitter, out of the lineup due to left wrist discomfort.
Bart has had two injuries this that saw him miss time. He left the series opener vs. the Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 11, dealing with lower back discomfort, which kept him out until he returned on April 17 in the series finale vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park.
He also suffered a concussion vs. the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 27. He landed on the seven-day concussion list on May 28, started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on June 11 and then returned to the Pirates against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park for the series opener on June 17.
Bart has played in 90 games for the Pirates in 2025, slashing .251/.358/.345 for an OPS of .703, 69 hits in 275 at-bats, 12 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 29 RBIs and 39 walks to 89 strikeouts.
He had a strong final homestand with the Pirates at PNC Park, hitting a three-run home run in the series finale vs. the Chicago Cubs on Sept. 17 and then hitting another three-run home run in the series final vs. the Athletics on Sept. 21.
Bryan Reynolds, who was originally in right field, now moves over to designated hitter, staying third in the Pirates batting order.
Reynolds last served as designated hitter vs. the Cubs at PNC Park on Sept. 16. This marks his 34th game this season in that spot, as he started 14 straight games there from March 31 to April 16, after dealing with a teres major muscle strain, that kept him from fielding for the Pirates.
Alexander Canario now comes in right field and bats eighth for the Pirates. Canario last started in center field vs. the Cubs on Sept. 17 and last played in right field on Sept. 16.
Jack Suwinski, playing left field, now moves back to sixth in the lineup, where he hit vs. the Athletics on Sept. 21. Nick Yorke, at second base, moves up two spots back to seventh, where he also hit vs. the Athletics.
Rafael Flores, who was previously in eighth in the first release of the lineup, now moves down to ninth in the batting order, making his first MLB start at catcher for the Pirates.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Cincinnati Reds
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Jared Triolo
DH Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
SS Nick Gonzales
LF Jack Suwinski
2B Nick Yorke
RF Alexander Canario
C Rafael Flores
