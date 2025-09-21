Pirates Pitching Holds Athletics to One Hit in Win
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got their best outing from their pitching staff all season, as they allowed just one hit in a 2-0 shutout win over the Athletics at PNC Park.
The Pirates end a five game losing streak, as they lost the series opener to the Athletics, 4-3 on Sept. 19, suffered a series sweep to the Chicago Cubs, Sept. 15-17 at PNC Park and lost the series finale to the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 14.
Pittsburgh improves to 66-89 overall and 43-37 at home, while the Athletics fall to 73-82 overall and 40-40 on the road.
Chandler had a great first inning against the Athletics., as he struck out the side. He took down center fielder Lawrence Butler with a 100.7 mph four-seam fastball, got designated hitter Brent Rooker with a 90.2 mph slider away and struck out first baseman Nick Kurtz with a 93.3 mph changeup.
The Pirates got their first scoring chance in the bottom of the first inning, as both right fielder Bryan Reynolds and first baseman Spencer Horwitz walked with two outs, but designated hitter Andrew McCutchen popped out to end the inning.
Chandler gave up a double to Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson with two outs in the top of the second inning, but stranded the runner, as he got right fielder JJ Bleday to fly out.
Second baseman Nick Yorke hit his first home run of the season for the Pirates, taking a sweeper up and in and sending it 393 feet into the left field bleachers, as the home team took a 1-0 lead.
The Pirates had a chance to add onto their lead after the home run, as catcher Henry Davis and center fielder Oneil Cruz singled with two outs, but third baseman Jared Triolo grounded out.
Chandler kept his dominant start going, aside from hitting Athletics third baseman Brett Harris with a pitch, making it three scoreless innings.
Reynolds doubled the Pirates lead, as he leadoff the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run, crushing a sweeper from Athletics right-handed pitcher Luis Morales, sending it 416 feet to put his team up 2-0.
That marked the 16th home run of the season for Reynolds and his 138th in a Pirates uniform, tying him for 10th all-time in franchise history with Hall of Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski.
Chandler retired the next six batters finished his dominant outing with five scoreless innings, allowing just the double and the hit by pitch, while posting six strikeouts over 68 pitches for his first win as a starting pitcher at the MLB level.
Fellow rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft came in for Chandler and had a fantastic outing, throwing three scoreless innings and posting six strikeouts over 33 pitches for the Pirates.
Right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana came on in the ninth inning and shut down the Athletics as well, holding on for the save and the win.
The loss also ended a seven-game losing streak at home, which also includes a sweep defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 5-7.
This also marks the 18th shutout win for the Pirates in 2025, which leads all MLB teams.
Pittsburgh makes this just their second win in the past 14 games, but have a chance to defeat the Athletics in the series finale and close the home season out with another victory.
