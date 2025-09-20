Pirates Unveil New Leadoff Hitter vs. Athletics
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates head into their upcoming game vs. the Athletics at PNC Park with a new leadoff hitter.
Center fielder Oneil Cruz takes over as the Pirates' leadoff hitter, moving up from fifth in the series opener vs. the Athletics. Jared Triolo, who led off the past 19 games, will bat second and stay at third base.
Cruz hasn't served as the leadoff hitter for the Pirates since June 24 vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
He took over as the leadoff hitter for the first time in the series opener vs. the Washington Nationals at PNC Park on April 14 and hit in that position 55 times out of his next 60 games.
Cruz slashed .208/.315/.411 for an OPS of .726 during that time, with 46 hits in 219 at-bats, nine doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 26 RBIs, 18 stolen bases on 21 attempts and 32 walk to 89 strikeouts.
He has struggled outside of the leadoff role, slashing .195/.279/.353 for an OPS of .632 in 58 games, with 37 hits in 190 at-bats, eight doubles, two triples, six home runs, 26 RBIs, 12 stolen bases on 14 attempts and 22 walks to 65 strikeouts.
The Pirates only made one personnel change to their lineup, bringing Tommy Pham back in at left field, in place of Jack Suwinski, and he bats sixth. Bryan Reynolds stays in right field and bats third, completing the Pirates' outfield.
Spencer Horwitz stays at first base, but drops two spots to fourth in the batting order, Nick Gonzales continues on at shortstop, but moves down one spot to seventh in the lineup and Nick Yorke stays at second base and eighth in the batting order.
Andrew McCutchen continues on at designated hitter, but drops down to fifth in the batting order, while Henry Davis stays at catcher and ninth in the batting order, completing the Pirates lineup.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler takes the mound for the Pirates, making his third MLB start as he takes on the Athletics.
Chandler last started vs. the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sept. 13, where he threw five perfect innings, before giving up two hits and an earned run, while posting seven strikeouts over 81 pitches and six innings.
His start resulted in a no-decision, but the Pirates eventually took the victory 5-1, thanks to a late rally.
Chandler became just the fourth pitcher in Pirates history that threw a perfect games through five innings in the expansion era (since 1971), according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
He struggled his first MLB start against the Milwaukee Brewers in the series finale at PNC Park on Sept. 7, where he gave up nine hits, three walks and nine earned runs over 2.2 innings pitched in the 10-2 defeat.
Chandler will hope to show a similar performance to the one he had against the Nationals for the Pirates fans at PNC Park, his last outing at home in 2025.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Athletics
CF Oneil Cruz
3B Jared Triolo
RF Bryan Reynolds
1B Spencer Horwitz
DH Andrew McCutchen
LF Tommy Pham
SS Nick Gonzales
2B Nick Yorke
C Henry Davis
