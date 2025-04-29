Pirates Place Rookie in Lineup vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates return back to PNC Park to face their National League Central Divisional foe in the Chicago Cubs.
Rookie Matt Gorski will make his second start in his MLB career and also at first base for the Pirates, taking over from Enmanuel Valdez and hitting sixth in the lineup.
He hit a home run in his first at-bat off of Los Angeles Angels left-handed starting pitcher Tyler Anderson in the top of the second inning for a solo shot in the 4-3 loss at Angels Stadium on April 24.
Gorski did well with Indianapolis this season before his call-up, slashing .300/,325./.529 for an OPS of .853, with 21 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, 14 RBIs and four walks to 18 strikeouts.
Pirates manager Derek Shelton likes where Gorski is at the moment and that he has the chance to prove his worth at the MLB level.
“His approach has been good," Shelton said pregame. "He’s in a situation right now with the at bats we have for him and where they are at. Overall, I’ve been pleased with it.”
The Pirates will also have Jared Triolo come in at second base, in place of Adam Frazier, who makes his first start since the Angels game on April 24. He'll hit ninth in the lineup.
Chicago starting pitcher, Shota Imanaga, is left-handed, with the Pirates going with right-handed batters in Gorksi and Triolo in place of left-handed batters in Valdez and Frazier.
Oneil Cruz will start in center field and leadoff again. He's done incredibly well in the leadoff role for the Pirates, with an MLB-leading four home runs from that spot, including off of Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki on April 26.
He led off with a homer in back-to-back games at PNC Park vs. the Washington Nationals on April 17 and the Cleveland Guardians on April 18. He opened the 4-3 loss to the Angels on April 24 with a home run as well.
Bryan Reynolds stays at right field and second, Andrew McCutchen stays at designated hitter and third.
Joey Bart begins the latter part of the Pirates lineup at catcher and hits fourth, Ke'Bryan Hayes stays at third base and will hit fifth. Tommy Pham continues at left field and hits seventh, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will play shortstop and hit ninth in the lineup.
Andrew Heaney gets the start for the Pirates against the Cubs, with first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates Lineup vs. the Chicago Cubs
CF Oneil Cruz
RF Bryan Reynolds
DH Andrew McCutchen
C Joey Bart
3B Ke’Bryan Hayes
1B Matt Gorski
LF Tommy Pham
2B Jared Triolo
SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa
