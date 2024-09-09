Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes Nearing End of Rookie Season?
The Pittsburgh Pirates continue their run of games against teams in the National League East when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins on Monday.
Pittsburgh will have its rookie sensation Paul Skenes on the mound. The hard-throwing right-hander is 9-2 with a 2.13 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 19 starts and has 142 strikeouts over 114 innings pitched. Since his loss on Aug. 10 to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Skenes has gone 3-0 in his last four starts, and has allowed just four runs over 22 innings pitched.
In his last outing, Skenes pitched five shutout innings in a 5-0 win over the Chicago Cubs.
Skenes will be countered by fellow rookie Valente Bellozo. The Marlins right-hander is 2-2 with a 3.78 ERA over nine starts and 47.2 innings pitched. Bellozo had an impressive outing the last time he was on the mound, pitching six shutout innings and allowing just three hits and two walks in a no-decision against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
Pittsburgh's three-game set against the Marlins will be a reunion for outfielder Bryan De La Cruz. The Pirates acquired De La Cruz from Miami in July just ahead of the trade deadline.
Since being traded to Pittsburgh, the 27-year-old outfielder is batting .204, has hit one home run and has driven in 12 RBIs across 31 games. Prior to the trade deadline, he batted .245, hit 18 home runs and drove in 51 RBIs.
Pittsburgh and Miami last met in the first series of the season. The Pirates swept the four-game series in Miami.
The Pirates enter the series after splitting a four-game series with the Nationals. Miami split its four-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies after taking the final two games of the series.
Pirates vs. Marlins Broadcast Info
Location: PNC Park
Records: Pirates (67-76), Marlins (54-89)
First pitch : 6:40 p.m. ET
TV: Pirates - SportsNet-PIT — Marlins - Bally Sports Florida
Radio: Pirates - KDKA-FM 93.7 — Marlins - FOX Sports 940AM (WINZ), WAQI 710
Pirates vs. Marlins Betting Odds via SI
Spread: Pirates -1.5 (-133), Marlins +1.5 (+105)
Total: Over 7.5 (-118), under 7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Pirates -300, Nationals +215
