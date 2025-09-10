Pirates Pitching Prospect Continues Incredible Streak
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have a number of top pitching prospects throughout the minor leagues, but one that many don't know about has had an incredible showing in 2025.
Right-handed pitcher Brandan Bidois has kept the past 64 batters hitless over his his stints with both Triple-A Indianapolis and Double-A Altoona.
Bidois last gave up a hit on July 29 when pitching for Altoona vs. the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, giving up two hits over 1.2 innings pitched.
He has now thrown 16.0 innings over 11 appearances without giving a hit, with 9.2 innings coming at Triple-A since his promotion on Aug. 19.
Bidois made his most recent appearance for Indianapolis on Sept. 9, throwing two scoreless frames over the ninth and 10th innings, walking one batter, while striking out three in the eventual 7-0 loss to the Iowa Cubs at home.
He has had an incredible season, even outside of not allowing a hit over the past six weeks, showing his growth as a pitcher.
Bidois started the 2025 season with High-A Greensboro and gave up just two earned runs over 21.0 innings of relief for a 0.86 ERA, while also posting a 2-0 record over 16 appearances, 27 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .151 opposing batting average, a 1.14 WHIP.
This is in contrast to his 2024 season at Greensboro, where he posted an 0-5 record over 26 appearances and a 4.25 ERA over 29.2 innings pitched.
It is even more impressive for Bidois, after he missed the first month of the season on the 7-day injured list, before making his season debut on a rehab assignment on April 26 with Single-A Bradenton. He then joined Greensboro and made his debut there on April 30.
Bidois then dominated at Altoona, with a 4-0 record over 14 appearances, just three earned runs allowed over 25.0 innings pitched for a 1.08 ERA, 26 strikeouts to eight walks, a .120 opposing batting average and a 0.72 WHIP.
He has a 1-0 record in six outings with Indianapolis, with five walks to 13 strikeouts, and will look to keep his no-hit status going over the final 11 outings of 2025.
Bidois has an 8-0 record over 37 appearances in 2025, a 0.78 ERA over 57.2 innings pitched, 67 strikeouts to 26 walks, a .111 opposing batting average and a 0.82 WHIP.
He is from the city of Brisbane in Australia and was born on June 21, 2001. He signed with the Pirates as a free agent to a minor league contract on Sept. 21, 2019.
Bidois pitched for the Brisbane Bandits in the Australian Baseball League, before he started pitching for the Florida Complex League Pirates in 2021.
He missed the entirety of the 2022 season before returning in 2023 and pitching with Bradenton.
MLB Pipeline hasn't ranked Bidois, but if he keeps up this long streak, it won't be long until he makes it onto top prospect lists.
