Pirates Prospect Continues to Stay Hot
Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Termarr Johnson delivered another standout performance Friday night, crushing an opposite-field, game-tying home run in the eighth inning for the Altoona Curve. The blast marked Johnson’s third of the season and extended his impressive hitting streak, as he has now recorded hits in 14 of his last 16 games.
Despite Johnson’s late-game heroics, Altoona’s five-game win streak was snapped in a 3-2 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George’s Stadium. The 20-year-old infielder continues to showcase his elite potential, maintaining a strong offensive presence early in the season while proving to be a key contributor in Altoona’s lineup.
Johnson swung on a 3-0 count and sent the ball sailing to left field for an impressive opposite field blast. The homer marked another step forward for Johnson, the Pirates’ No. 4 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 79 overall prospect in baseball.
Though Johnson’s batting average sits at .262, his advanced plate discipline remains a strength, as evidenced by his .360 on-base percentage. Through 16 games, he has collected three homers, 7 RBIs, ten walks, and five stolen bases while slugging .431. The home run on Friday was his second in his past four games, after hitting one against Chesapeake on Tuesday.
Drafted fourth overall in 2022, Johnson has faced adjustments in pro ball but has steadily improved his approach against advanced pitching. His latest blast — an "oppo-taco" show of strength— served as a reminder of his high ceiling as a future cornerstone for the Pirates. Coupled with 18-year-old shortstop Konnor Griffin, who has been flashing his own potential recently, Pittsburgh hopes their infield will eventually be locked down for years to come.
