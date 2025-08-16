Pirates Top Prospect Injured During Game
PITTSBURGH — One of the better prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system left their most recent game with an injury.
Second baseman Termarr Johnson, playing with Double-A Altoona, took a fastball right on the hands from Richmond Flying Squirrels left-handed relief pitcher Chris Wright in the top of the seventh inning and would leave the game on Aug. 16, as Tres Gonzales came on as a pinch-runner.
Johnson had a strong game up to that point vs. the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, with an RBI-single in the top of the third inning and a double in the top of the fifth inning in the 5-4 comeback win for Altoona.
He hasn't missed time with injury in 2025, slashing .268/.349/.396 for an OPS of .745 in 95 games, 94 his in 354 at-bats, 50 runs, 12 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 RBIs, 42 walks to 74 strikeouts and 18 stolen bases on 29 attempts.
This includes spending most time at second base, 79 starts in 80 outings, plus 15 starts at designated hitter.
Johnson has excelled in the month of August for Altoona, slashing .421/.465/.605 for an OPS of 1.070 in 10 games, 16 hits in 38 at-bats, six runs, two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBIs, two walks to seven strikeouts and one stolen base on four attempts.
He has stayed healthy for the majority of his time in the Pirates minor league system, only missing two weeks with Single-A Bradenton in April 2023.
The Pirates selected Johnson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Benjamin Elijah Mayes High School in Atlanta. Johnson chose a $7,219,000 signing bonus with the Pirates over his commitment to Arizona State.
Johnson has moved through the Pirates system, Rookie-Level Florida Complex League Pirates and then the Single-A Bradenton Marauders in 2022 and earning promotions to High-A Greensboro in August 2023 and Double-A Altoona in August 2024.
He originally featured in the top 100 prospects by MLB Pipeline, before they dropped him out with an earlier re-ranking this season. MLB Pipeline does rank Johnson as the sixth best propsect in the Pirates farm system and the top second baseman.
Pirates fans will hope that Johnson isn't out for long and continues his great performances throughout the month of August and beyond.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates