Jack Suwinski Powers Pirates Past Cubs in Victory
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates got a big time swing from center fielder Jack Suwinski, as they took the series opener at Wrigley Field, 3-2.
The win ends a five-game losing streak for the Pirates, who dropped the final two games vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park, Aug. 9-10, then suffered a series sweep vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Aug. 11-13.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft made his third MLB start for the Pirates, throwing a scoreless first inning.
Ashcraft gave up a one-out double to Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong in the bottom of the second inning, but got out of the inning unscathed, forcing both second baseman Nico Hoerner and shortstop Dansby Swanson to ground out.
Shortstop Jared Triolo ledoff the top of the third inning with a single, the first hit for the Pirates in the game, but the Pirates didn't do anything with it, as both catcher Henry Davis and left fielder Ronny Simon struck out and third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit into a ground out.
Second baseman Nick Gonzales walked with two outs in the top of the fourth inning, then designated hitter Andrew McCutchen hit a double down the right field line, scoring Gonzales and putting the Pirates up 1-0.
That hit for McCutchen marked his 2,243rd in his career, putting him at 176th all-time in MLB history, moving past Hall of Fame left fielder Joe Kelley (1891-1908).
Ashcraft allowed a leadoff double to Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki in the bottom of the fourth inning. He got both designated hitter Kyle Tucker and left fielder Ian Happ out, but then allowed a single to Crow-Armstrong, which scored Suzuki, tying the game.
irates right fielder Bryan Reynolds made a great play by throwing Crow-Armstrong out at second base stretching for a double, ending the inning.
Simon got himself in scoring position with a two out walk and stealing second base in the top of the fifth inning, but Pirates first baseman Spencer Horwitz struck out.
Ashcraft would finish his outing with a career-high five innings pitched, allowing three hits, an earned run and posting four strikeouts for the Pirates.
Triolo singled with one out in the top of the sixth inning and then stole second base, putting himself in scoring position.
Davis flew out, but Kiner-Falefa hit a ball that split Happ and Crow-Armstrong for a double, scoring Triolo and putting the Pirates up 2-1.
Left-handed relief pitcher Evan Sisk made his Pirates debut vs. the Cubs. He threw a scoreless sixth inning, but ledoff the bottom of the seventh inning by hitting Crow-Armstrong with a pitch.
Right-handed relief pitcher Isaac Mattson came in for the Pirates and loaded the bases, giving up back-to-back singles to Hoerner and Swanson, with the Swanson single on a bunt.
The Cubs tied the game on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Matt Shaw, scoring Crow-Armstrong, but Mattson would force both pinch-hitter Carson Kelly and first baseman Justin Turner to fly out, keeping the Pirates level.
Mattson got the first two outs of the eighth inning, before walking Happ, with Pirates manager Don Kelly turning towards right-handed relief pitcher Dennis Santana.
Davis would throw Happ out at second base on a steal attempt, giving the Pirates a chance to take the lead in the ninth inning.
The Pirates would do that, as Suwinski hit a 101 mph four-seasm fast ball down the middle and sent it into the left field seats, for an opposite field solo home run, making it a 3-2 game.
Crow-Armstrong hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning off of Santana. He tried to steal second base and got in ahead of the throw from Davis, but slid too far off the bag and Triolo tagged him out.
Santana would get the final two outs, securing the victory for the Pirates and ending the losing streak.
The Pirates will try and go for the series-clinching win in the next game vs. the Cubs on Aug. 16. First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST).
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates