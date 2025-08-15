Pirates Look to Snap Skid Against Cubs
The struggling Pittsburgh Pirates (51-71) will try to halt their five-game losing streak this weekend as they head to Wrigley Field for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs (68-52).
The Pirates, with playoff hopes faded months ago, will turn to two rookie pitchers — Braxton Ashcraft and Mike Burrows — to start Friday and Saturday, respectively, while Sunday’s starter remains undecided. Facing a Cubs team fighting for a Wild Card spot, Pittsburgh’s young arms will be tested against one of the league’s more potent offenses.
Chicago, currently fifth in Major League Baseball in runs scored (605) and sixth in home runs (170), is led by outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who tops the team in homers (27) and RBIs (85). Infielder Nico Hoerner has been a consistent presence at the plate, batting a team-high .293.
On the mound, the Cubs boast strong pitching, ranking 10th in ERA (3.85), with lefty Shota Imanaga (Saturday’s starter) among their most reliable arms. Veteran Colin Rea will take the ball Friday, while Javier Assad gets the nod Sunday.
For Pittsburgh, the series represents an opportunity to continue to evaluate young talent while attempting to play spoiler. Ashcraft and Burrows will need to navigate a dangerous Cubs lineup, but if the Pirates’ offense can provide support, they may have a chance to steal a game or two.
The Buccos' pitching staff, strong for most of the season, has struggled lately. Their 8.29 ERA over the last week is worst in MLB by over two runs.
All three games this weekend will be played at 2:20 PM, as is tradition for summer weekend series' at Wrigley Field.
Key Stats
- Battered Buccos: 8.29 ERA is worst in MLB over last seven days
- Careful Cubbies: 3.06 ERA is 6th in MLB over last seven days
- The Pirates and Cubs have met a total of 2,615 times. The Pirates lead the series 1,316-1,281.
Probable Pitchers & Matchups
Game 1: Friday, 2:20 PM EDT at Wrigley Field
- PIT: RHP Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 3.19 ERA, 33 K)
- CHC: RHP Colin Rea (9-5, 4.09 ERA, 85 K)
- Key Battle: Rea vs Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds (.471 AVG, 1.441 OPS, 2 HR, 5 RBI in 17 career AB against Rea)
Game 2: Saturday, 2:20 PM EDT at Wrigley Field
- PIT: RHP Mike Burrows (1-4, 4.66 ERA, 69 K)
- CHC: LHP Shota Imanaga (8-5, 3.19 ERA, 79 K)
- Key Battle: Imanaga vs Pirates C Joey Bart (3-for-5 in 5 career AB against Imanaga)
Game 3: Sunday, 2:20 PM EDT at Wrigley Field
- PIT: TBD
- CHC: RHP Javier Assad (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 2 K)
- Key Battle: Assad vs Pirates OF Jack Suwinski (.375 AVG, 1 HR, 1 RBI in 8 career AB against Assad)
Players to Watch
- SP Braxton Ashcraft (PIT): 3.1 IP, 1 ER, 5 K in last start
- OF Bryan Reynolds (PIT): .391 AVG, 2 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 7 RBI over last seven days
- SP Shota Imanaga (CHC): 6.2 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 9 K in last start
- 3B Matt Shaw (CHC): 3 HR, 1 2B, 5 RBI over last five games
