Pirates Make Four Lineup Changes vs. Cubs
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates start their weekend series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field with a changed lineup.
Andrew McCutchen comes back in at designated hitter and will bat fifth after not starting last game vs. the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Aug. 13. He hit his 18th career home run at Wrigley Field back on June 14, which marked the most for any active opposing player.
Bryan Reynolds, who served as designated hitter vs. the Brewers last time out, moves back to right field, but will stay third in the lineup for the Pirates. He hit two home runs in his last game, driving in five RBIs, and 1.099 OPS since Aug. 1 ranks ninth best in the MLB.
Ronny Simon, who made his Pirates debut at right field vs. the Brewers, moves over to left field and bats leadoff. He takes the place of Tommy Pham, who heads back to the dugout.
Henry Davis will also come in at catcher, taking over from Joey Bart, and will bat eighth in the lineup for Pittsburgh.
The Pirates will keep the same infield, with Spencer Horwitz at first base and batting second, Nick Gonzales at second base, moving up one spot to fourth in the batting order, Jared Triolo at shortstop and moving up a spot to seventh in the lineup, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa staying at third base and batting ninth.
Jack Suwinski also stays in center field and bats sixth for the Pirates for the second straight game, as Oneil Cruz is currently on the seven-day concussion list.
Rookie right-handed pitcher Braxton Ashcraft makes his third MLB start in 2025 as he takes on the Cubs for the second time this season.
Ashcraft made his second start of the season in his most recent outing vs. the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on Aug. 9, throwing 3.1 innings, allowing three hits, a walk, a hit batter, an earned run and posting a career-high five strikeouts in a no-decision.
He has mostly come out of the bullpen for the Pirates this season, making only one start prior in 2025 vs. the Brewers at American Family Field on June 23, throwing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out two batters.
This will mark his second outing vs. the Cubs, as he threw two scoreless innings of relief at Wrigley Field on June 14, posting two strikeouts in the 2-1 loss.
Ashcraft has a 3-2 record over 18 appearances and two starts as a rookie in 2025, with a 3.19 ERA over 36.2 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts to 13 walks, a .259 opposing batting average and a 1.36 WHIP.
First pitch is set for 2:20 p.m. (EST)
Pittsburgh Priates Lineup vs. the Chicago Cubs
LF Ronny Simon
1B Spencer Horwitz
RF Bryan Reynolds
2B Nick Gonzales
DH Andrew McCutchen
CF Jack Suwinski
SS Jared Triolo
C Henry Davis
3B Isiah Kiner-Falefa
