Pirates Re-Sign Pitcher to Minor League Deal
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates re-signed a bullpen pitcher who recently looked for opportunities elsewhere.
The Pirates re-signed right-handed pitcher Tanner Rainey and assigned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, according to his transactions log.
Pittsburgh designated right-handed relief pitcher Tanner Rainey for assignment on June 2, after they claimed utility man Ronny Simón off waivers from the Miami Marlins, making room for Simón on the 40-man roster.
The Pirates outrighted Rainey to Triple-A Indianapolis, but Rainey would elect free agency on June 4.
The Pirates signed Rainey to a minor league contract on Dec. 6, 2024 and he started the season with Triple-A Indianapolis, after spending some time on the 7-day Injured List.
Rainey pitched in nine games out of the bullpen for Indianapolis, allowing six earned runs over 9.0 innings pitched for a 6.00 ERA, with 12 strikeouts to four walks and a .212 opposing batting average.
The Pirates selected Rainey's contract on May 3, after they placed shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day Injured List and transferred fellow right-handed relief pitcher Justin Lawrence from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List, making room for Rainey on the 40-man roster.
Rainey struggled in his month with the Pirates, with a 10.57 ERA over 7.2 innings pitched, nine earned runs allowed in 11 appearances, nine strikeouts to six walks and an opposing batting average of .250.
He posted eight scoreless outings, but did allow three runs in the eighth inning to the Atlanta Braves on May 11 at PNC Park, tying the game up at 3-3, and two runs vs. the Milwaukee Brewers on May 23 at home, giving the road team a 3-2 lead.
Rainey had his worst outing in the last game for the Pirates, a 6-4 defeat to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on June 1.
He had a 4-2 lead, but immediately walked Padres designated hitter Xander Bogaerts and then walked shortstop Jose Iglesias after a flyout. He also allowed an RBI-single to Padres pinch-hitter Elíaz Díaz and walked right fielder Fernando Tatís Jr., loading the bases with just one out.
Pirates manager Don Kelly brought in left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson, who hadn't allowed an inherited run all season. Ferguson then gave up a single, a sacrifice fly, a walk and another single, as the Padres took a two-run lead and won the game.
Rainey finished that day with just 0.1 innings pitched and four earned runs on his scoreline.
The Pirates recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas from Indianapolis on June 3, who took over from Rainey.
Pittsburgh currently has a bullpen consisting of Braxton Ashcraft, David Bednar, Isaac Mattson, Nicolas, Chase Shugart and Dennis Santana, plus left-handers in Ryan Borucki and Ferguson.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates